Adani Group has taken a big step towards clean and eco-friendly transport in India. Adani Enterprises launched a hydrogen fuel cell truck, which will be an alternative to diesel vehicles in the logistics and mining sector. These hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.

Adani Group said in a statement that it has developed this truck in collaboration with an Indian and an international energy company. This truck is equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, which can carry 40 tonnes of cargo for 200 kilometres.

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both part of Adani Enterprises. Adani Natural Resources is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing. It will source hydrogen cells from ANIL.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai flagged off this truck in Raipur on Saturday (May 10, 2025). This truck will carry coal from Gare Palma III coal block to Chhattisgarh’s power plants. The Chief Minister said, “The launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state’s commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country’s electricity demands but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices,”

The company aims to use clean fuel like hydrogen instead of diesel in mining and logistics. Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO (Natural Resources), Adani Enterprises, said, “The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group’s commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees. We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices.”

The specialty of hydrogen truck is that it can carry as much cargo as diesel trucks, but does not cause pollution. It releases only water vapor and hot air. It also reduces noise. This initiative of Adani Group will help in reducing India’s dependence on oil and carbon footprint.

The company said that Adani Natural Resources is the first in Asia to deploy Dozer Push Semi-Autonomous Technology, boosting both safety and sustainability.