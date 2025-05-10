Saturday, May 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAdani Group moves towards Mission Green India, launches country's first hydrogen-powered truck for mining...
News Reports
Updated:

Adani Group moves towards Mission Green India, launches country’s first hydrogen-powered truck for mining logistics in Chhattisgarh

The company aims to use clean fuel like hydrogen instead of diesel in mining and logistics. Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise.

OpIndia Staff

Adani Group has taken a big step towards clean and eco-friendly transport in India. Adani Enterprises launched a hydrogen fuel cell truck, which will be an alternative to diesel vehicles in the logistics and mining sector. These hydrogen-powered trucks will gradually replace diesel vehicles used in the company’s logistics operations.

Adani Group said in a statement that it has developed this truck in collaboration with an Indian and an international energy company. This truck is equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, which can carry 40 tonnes of cargo for 200 kilometres.

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both part of Adani Enterprises. Adani Natural Resources is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing. It will source hydrogen cells from ANIL.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai flagged off this truck in Raipur on Saturday (May 10, 2025). This truck will carry coal from Gare Palma III coal block to Chhattisgarh’s power plants. The Chief Minister said, “The launch of India’s first hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh reflects the state’s commitment to sustainability. Such initiatives will significantly reduce our carbon footprint and set a new standard for industry. Chhattisgarh is not only at the forefront in meeting the country’s electricity demands but also leads by example in adopting sustainable practices,”

The company aims to use clean fuel like hydrogen instead of diesel in mining and logistics. Since mining mainly uses diesel-powered machinery, switching to cleaner fuels will reduce emissions and noise.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO (Natural Resources), Adani Enterprises, said, “The initiative for hydrogen-powered trucks is a significant step towards Adani Group’s commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining. We are creating model mines with minimal environmental impact by incorporating autonomous dozer push technologies, solar power, digital initiatives, and tree transplanters to relocate trees. We aim to ensure affordable and reliable electricity for all while pioneering new standards in sustainable mining practices.”

The specialty of hydrogen truck is that it can carry as much cargo as diesel trucks, but does not cause pollution. It releases only water vapor and hot air. It also reduces noise. This initiative of Adani Group will help in reducing India’s dependence on oil and carbon footprint.

The company said that Adani Natural Resources is the first in Asia to deploy Dozer Push Semi-Autonomous Technology, boosting both safety and sustainability.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Baloch Liberation Army takes control of an Mangochar city in Balochistan, declare independence from Pakistani establishment

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan weaponises anti-India propaganda peddled by Congress, Dhruv Rathee against India: Why govt must put an end to this recurring problem

Anurag -

Operation Sindoor: Asif, Riyaz arrested in Rajasthan’s Churu for posting anti-national content

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan called up India requesting ceasefire hours after India’s strikes against 11 PAF airbases: Read what forced Pakistan to end hostilities

Jinit Jain -

Operation Sindoor: India targets more airbases in Pakistan; runways, hangars, ATC towers damaged at Bholari, Sargodha, and Jacobabad bases; one Squadron Leader killed

OpIndia Staff -

Pune: Engineering College rusticates student Khadeeja Shaikh for pro-Pakistan social media posts after Operation Sindoor

OpIndia Staff -

FT equates democratically elected PM Modi with tinpot despot Asim Munir: How false moral equivalence whitewashes Pakistan’s perennial support to India-centric terrorism

Jinit Jain -

US company, which partnered with a convicted Pakistani felon, sold high resolution satellite images of Pahalgam before terror attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Operation Sindoor: India releases the names of top Lashkar and Jaish terrorists killed in 7th May strike

OpIndia Staff -

Chinese propaganda outlet Global Times peddles fake news claiming Pakistan’s JF-17 destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system, Indian Air Force debunks lies

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com