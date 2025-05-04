West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent a report to the central government after visiting Murshidabad and Malda, areas that witnessed large-scale violence against Hindus during recent protests against Waqf Amendment Act. In that report, the governor talked about imposing President’s rule in the state if law and order collapses.

In the report, the governor wrote that if the situation continues to deteriorate, then Article 356 of the Constitution should be invoked. Notably, Article 356 of the Constitution contains the provision to impose President’s rule in a state.

According to reports, in the letter sent to the Centre, Governor Bose has mainly asked for three things to be considered. First, if the state administration fails to function properly, a law can be made to hand over the responsibility of maintaining law and order to the central government.

Second, the Governor believes that the appointment of an inquiry commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, can also be considered. The job of the commission will be to look into all aspects and give necessary suggestions to prevent such incidents in the future.

Third, in the districts along the international border where there is concern, he believes that the central forces or the Border Security Force (BSF) can be ordered to set up more border posts in the areas under their jurisdiction. The Governor said this is very necessary after visiting the unrest-hit areas and talking to the affected families there.

He has recommended setting up permanent camps for BSF and CAPF in the border areas of Murshidabad and Malda.

The governor reportedly wrote that he feels that this violence was pre-planned. In the report sent to the Home Ministry, he said that the local administration failed to handle the situation, and the police didn’t act properly.

The report adds that the atmosphere of fear still prevails in various parts of Murshidabad. The governor wrote that steps should be taken as per the Constitution to increase people’s confidence.

Last month, unrest spread to several areas of Murshidabad over the amended Waqf Act. Initially, the state police, with the help of the BSF, were trying to control the situation there. Later, central forces were also deployed there on the orders of the High Court. 3 people, including a father-son duo, died in the violence by Muslim protestors.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Murshidabad on Monday.