India rejects US mediation claims as ceasefire holds after Pakistan comes begging, says High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule

Shilpak Ambule stated, “For us, Kashmir is a bilateral issue. Diplomacy happens, yes, but only to explain our position, not for mediation. There is no scope for the word ‘mediation’ when it comes to Kashmir."

India rejects US mediation claims as Pakistan begged after PAF base strikes
India rejects US mediation claims, says Pakistan sought ceasefire after PAF base strikes (Image: SS from video interview by Bloomberg)

On 12th May, India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, dismissed any notion of third-party mediation over the recent India-Pakistan conflict. In an interview with Bloomberg Television discussing Operation Sindoor, Ambule spoke on the developments and asserted that Pakistan initiated the escalation and was ultimately forced to seek a ceasefire after India launched devastating strikes on 11 Pakistan Air Force bases.

Pakistan forced to negotiate ceasefire after Indian strikes

Ambule emphasised that India did not want to escalate the situation. However, India had no choice after Pakistan began targeting Indian civilian and military infrastructure, including hospitals and religious sites. He said, “The ball is in Pakistan’s court. We responded only to eliminate terrorist infrastructure across the border. Pakistan kept raising the scale by attacking civilian targets, so we had to counterattack.”

He revealed that the ceasefire was announced after days of cross-border hostilities only after the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian side. He confirmed, “The ceasefire happened because the Pakistan DGMO came begging to our DGMO after we bombed 11 of their PAF bases. Only then did they agree.”

India rejects US claims of brokering talks

Commenting on US President Trump’s and Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s claims of playing a role in the ceasefire, he firmly rejected the suggestions. He stated, “For us, Kashmir is a bilateral issue. Diplomacy happens, yes, but only to explain our position, not for mediation. There is no scope for the word ‘mediation’ when it comes to Kashmir,” he stated while bluntly saying that it is not an international issue.

He clarified that India has consistently provided evidence of Pakistan-based terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front (TRF), to the United Nations Security Council sanctions committee. He added that India had a single target that is action against the terrorists of the 22nd April terror attack in Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent civilians and targeted tourists to derail normalisation efforts.

India holds firm on Indus Water Treaty and negotiations

On the issue of the Indus Water Treaty, Ambule stated that India had put the treaty in abeyance in response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. He said, “The Indus Water Treaty was heavily tilted in Pakistan’s favour when signed. As long as cross-border terrorism exists, it remains suspended.”

When asked about possible talks with Pakistan, he reiterated India’s long-standing position, “Terror and talks don’t go together. The only outstanding issue for negotiation is the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

The road ahead

Ambule maintained that India would continue to pressure Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism before any meaningful dialogue could occur. Talks between the two sides’ military officials, particularly the DGMOs, are expected to continue. “We are prepared for talks if Pakistan stops its terror export. The focus must remain on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and justice for the 22nd April victims,” Ambule concluded.

