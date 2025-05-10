A day after Indian forces hit several targets in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in response to Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks, more Pakistani military bases were hit on Saturday. Several social media users have posted that Pakistani airbases in Kamra, Bholari, Sargodha, and Jacobabad have been targeted by India.

Notably, in today’s press briefing, the govt of India said that military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian in Pakistan were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from Indian fighter jets. Moreover, radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions.

Now, as per social media posts, the assault on Pakistani airbases continued on Saturday, and while some missiles were reportedly intercepted by Pakistani air defence systems, others were successful in hitting their targets. At least four Pakistan Air Force bases, located at Kamra, Bholari, Sargodha, and Jacobabad, have been reportedly targeted.

Multiple videos of explosions at Bholari Airbase in Pakistan’s Hyderabad have been posted on X. The base is home to No. 19 Squadron of PAF equipped with F-16 Block-15AB fighters and No. 18 Squadron of PAF equipped with JF-17 A/B Block-2 fighter jets.

The strategically important base also houses the SAAB 2000 AEWACs aircraft of the No. 53 Airborne Early Warning Squadron.

Most importantly, Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf was killed in the attack on Bholari baes. Former president Dr. Arif Alvi tweeted, “Sqn Leader Usman Yousaf has embraced Shahadat at PAF Airbase.”

There are unconfirmed reports of 5 more killed and 12 injured in this strike.

Another base hit by India was the Mushaf airbase in Sargodha in central Punjab. Videos show smoke coming from the airbase after explosions caused by missiles.

Pakistani forces can be seen trying to defend the airbase with air defence missiles.

At the Kirana Hills near the airbase, an ammunition complex that includes a nuclear warhead storage facility is located. Some tweets claim this facility was also hit in the Indian attack.

Satellite images also show that the runway at the airbase may have been damaged in the strike.

The third airbase to be hit by India was Shahbaz Air Force Base in Jacobabad. Visuals show that the ATC tower and a hangar near it has been damaged in the attack. It is possible that aircraft kept inside the hangar have been damaged. There are reports of runway damage also.

Shahbaz Air Force Base houses two squadrons of PAF equipped with F-16 jets and a helicopter squadron.

The missiles that targeted Minhas Airbase in Kamra were reportedly intercepted by the Pakistani defence system, as per social media posts.

Notably, Minhas Airbase also includes Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, which manufactures aircraft like CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder, PAC MFI-17 Mushshak, and Hongdu JL-8. It houses a squadron of JF-17 aircraft.