Operation Sindoor: Women pilots led India’s fierce retaliation, 200+ killed in Pakistan

Operation Sindoor was first-of-its-kind as several Indian women pilots played active combat roles. It became a landmark moment not just in military terms but in gender inclusion within the armed forces.

OpIndia Staff
Indian women pilots led Operation Sindoor that killed over 200 in Pakistan
Indian women pilots led historic Operation Sindoor that neutralised 200+ terrorists and soldiers in Pakistan (Image: Dall-E)

Over 200 terrorists and Pakistani military personnel were killed in India’s bold and meticulously planned military campaign, Operation Sindoor. The campaign was launched by the armed forces in response to the deadly 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindu tourists.

According to an exclusive report by CNN News18, top defence sources said that at least 42 Pakistani soldiers and 170 terrorists were neutralised in the strikes that were initiated by Indian armed forces targeting the terrorist bases and Pakistani airbases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Notably, women pilots of Indian Air Force played a crucial role in the operation.

Indian women pilots play historic role

Operation Sindoor was first-of-its-kind as several Indian women pilots played active combat roles. It became a landmark moment not just in military terms but in gender inclusion within the armed forces. These women were part of precision air missions that destroyed nine terrorist bases on 7th May, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur where several of the family members of terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar were killed.

After that, 9th and 10th May strikes on Pakistan’s airbases in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan and the strategic Nur Khan base demolished the Pakistani infrastructure to a large extent. According to News18 sources, the operation was an outcome of years of military readiness post the Doklam standoff in 2017.

Operation paused, not ended

Despite the success, officials have categorically noted that Operation Sindoor is only “paused, not over”. India remains on high alert, anticipating possible retaliation. According to sources, “Pakistan has been humiliated. We expect them to try something. All forces are on alert.”

Notably, General Asim Munir of the Pakistani Army has been promoted to Field Marshal after his failure in leading the Pakistan Army during Indian operation. Indian officials have called it a “face-saving” move.

PM Modi’s powerful address – ‘They tried to erase our sindoor. We turned them to dust’

On 22nd May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that India had struck back hard to take revenge for the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He hailed the armed forces and unveiled what he called a “new doctrine” of Indian security – swift, unrelenting, and unapologetic retaliation.

He declared, “Our forces have created a chakravyuh that has brought Pakistan to its knees.” He added, “Rahim Khar air base is now in the ICU,” while referring to Pakistan’s failed strike attempt on India’s Nal airbase.

Ending on a warning, he asserted, “If you attack India, you’ll face fire. And nuclear threats don’t scare us anymore.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

