Thursday, August 14, 2025
Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh on ‘indefinite leave’ after being caught with a young woman inside a hotel? Here is what we know so far

According to a report by BD Digest, the Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh was caught inside Hotel Sea Pearl in Cox's Bazar with a young woman.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof caught in honeytrap? Here is what we know so far
Syed Ahmed Maroof with Hafiza Haq Shah, images via her FB account

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Syed Ahmed Maroof, has gone on an ‘indefinite leave’ to Islamabad amid reports of being caught red-handed with a young woman inside a hotel in Cox’s Bazar.

Maroof left Dhaka on Sunday (11th May) for Islamabad via Dubai. The news of his departure was conveyed to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the meantime, Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Asif will serve as the acting High Commissioner. Syed Ahmed Maroof came under the scanner during his visit to Cox’s Bazar town on Friday (9th May).

The woman was identified as Hafiza Haq Shah, who was working in the capacity of Assistant Director in the Foreign Exchange Department of the Bangladesh Bank. BD Digest reported that the inappropriate nature of her relationship with Maroof was exposed in the hotel.

OpIndia has found past images of the woman, posted from her Facebook account, with Maroof. But it appears as if she has deactivated/ deleted her Facebook account following the controversy.

BD Digest pointed out that the young woman would frequently visit the Pakistani embassy and the High Commissioner.

“It is known that several newspapers have evidence related to this matter, though they refrained from publishing it due to pressure from Yunus Sarkar’s press wing. This forced Pakistan to recall its important asset,” the news portal added.

The Pakistan embassy is yet to issue a formal statement on this matter.

In the meantime, social media is rife with allegations of Syed Ahmed Maroof being caught in a compromising position inside the hotel at Cox’s Bazar.

There have been claims of the Pakistani diplomat being honey-trapped and his MMS being leaked onto social media.

Some users have also suggested that Maroof has escaped to a third country like Thailand in the midst of the allegations.

OpIndia could not independently verify these claims. Syed Ahmed Maroof was appointed as Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh in December 2023.

