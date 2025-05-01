Why is May 1 known as ‘Gujarat Foundation Day’: Know the history behind formation of Gujarat and Maharashtra in 1960

The world celebrates International Workers’ Day on the 1st of May, this day is also special for the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra. This is because on this day, 64 years ago, the two states were formed. Today, the Gujarati people celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day. The greatness of the state, ancient culture, and the heritage of Gujarat are celebrated on this day. Moreover, the brave activists of the Mahagujarat Movement are also remembered on this day. On this day, special celebrations are held at all government offices in the state.

Maharashtra also celebrates Maharashtra Foundation Day on the same day. The great Maratha Empire of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also known as the Hindu Empire, is fondly remembered as well on this day. May 1st brings special enthusiasm in both neighbouring states as both states were born together and at the same time. On the 1st of May 1960, two regions were separated from the state of Greater Mumbai, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Since 1960, May 1st has been celebrated as Gujarat and Maharashtra Foundation Day every year.

Ancient Gujarat – Anarta Desha and Gurjar Dhara

Speaking of the ancient history of Gujarat, it goes back to the Vedic era. In the Vedic period, Gujarat was known as Anarta Desha. Anarta Desha has been mentioned repeatedly in ancient texts. Special mention is made of historical places like Somnath Temple, Garvo Gadh Girnar, etc. At that time, Saurashtra of Gujarat was known as Surashtra.

Historians even say that at one time, the Saraswati River may have flowed all the way to Gujarat. Besides, Gujarat is also mentioned in the Mahabharata. The notable mention of Dwarka and Gujarat comes during the exile of Pandavs and the Mahabharata war in Bhishma Parva. Lord Krishna had established the city of Dwarka in Saurashtra of Gujarat and founded the kingdom of the Yadu dynasty. It can be assumed that the Viratnagari, where the Pandavas lived during their exile, may have also been in Kutch, Gujarat.

The history of Gujarat is rooted in Dwarka and the Indus Valley Civilisation

Historically, Gujarat’s heritage is also considered to be advanced and magnificent. Since ancient times, Gujarat has been considered the economic hub. Gujarat traded with many foreign civilisations from its vast coastline. Along with this, remains of the Indus Valley Civilisation have also been found at 50 places in Gujarat like Lothal and Dholavira. In fact, the Indus Valley Civilisation was a part of the Dwarka Civilisation. The remains found from Lothal and Dholavira prove that the history of ancient Gujarat was magnificent and rich.

The cities of Gujarat were known for being ports and trading centres of the Maurya and Gupta empires. Gujarat has seen the rule of many kings and Nawabs, however, its folk culture has not been forgotten. Particularly, in Kutch and Saurashtra, Gujarat and its ancient folk culture continues to prosper. Gujarat’s glory remained intact until the Rajput era (Solanki, Vaghela etc., kings). After that, Islamic rule was imposed in Gujarat. Due to this, religious fanaticism spread in Gujarat. After that, the Maratha Empire ruled Gujarat in the 18th century, followed by the British Raj.

Independence and establishment of the Greater Bombay State

India gained independence on the 15th of August 1947. After that, it was time to bring the separated parts of the country together. This heroic task fell to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A debate erupted over the basis on which the states should be formed. After that, the government under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru was making a plan for the formation of states. In 1947, the then government had established three states by merging the princely states in the western part. These states were Saurashtra, Kutch and Mumbai.

In 1953, there was a demand for separate linguistic states across the country. In December 1953, Prime Minister Nehru formed the ‘State Reorganisation Commission’ (SRC) to form linguistic states. This committee was headed by Justice Fazal Ali. Hence, it was also called the Fazal Ali Commission. In 1956, this committee submitted a report for the reorganisation of the states of India. Along with this, based on the report, the Mumbai state was expanded by adding Kutch, Saurashtr, Hyderabad and some parts of Madhya Pradesh, and it was named Greater Mumbai State

Mahagujarat Movement and United Maharashtra Movement

The newly created Greater Mumbai state had Gujarati-speaking people in the northern part and Marathi-speaking people in the southern part. Apart from this, there were also people speaking Kutchhi and Konkani in the state. The Kutchhi-speaking people called themselves Gujarati and the Konkani-speaking people backed the Marathi movement. In short, the main movement for separate states was of Gujarati and Marathi-speaking people. At that time, discrimination on the basis of language had started between the people of both languages.

Both Gujarati and Marathi people had demanded separate linguistic states, and demonstrations were held in many places for that. The situation had become very serious as Gujarati people demanded a separate state, and Marathi people a separate state. But more trouble arose when both the people demanded that the financial capital, Mumbai, be included in their state.

At that time, PM Nehru suggested the establishment of three states to resolve this situation. Maharashtra, Gujarat and the centrally administered city-state of Mumbai. Protests broke out in Mumbai and other Marathi speaking districts demanding a separate Marathi state. This later came to be known as the ‘United Maharashtra Movement’.

The decisive turning point in this movement came on August 8, 1956, when some college students in Ahmedabad went to the local Congress office at Lal Darwaza with a demand for a separate state. At that time, Morarji Desai did not listen to them, and 5 to 8 students died in police action. Its repercussion was felt by all Gujarati people. Indulal Yagnik came out of retirement and established the Mahagujarat Janata Parishad to give direction to the movement. Many agitators like Indulal Yagnik and Dinkar Mehta were also arrested at the time.

Birth of Gujarat and Maharashtra

People from both sides ​​started movements with the demand for separate Gujarat and Maharashtra. The agitations even escalated to violence in some cases. Important agitators in the Mahagujarat movement included Indulal Yagnik (leader of the movement), Sanan Mehta, Dinkar Mehta, Vidyagauri Neelkanth, Shardaben Mehta, Ashok Bhatt, Buddhiben Dhruv, Ravi Shankar Maharaj, Brahmakumar Bhatt, Prabodh Rawal, Harihar Khambholja, Dinkar Amin, Ramniklal Maniyar, Ranjitray Shastri and Markand Shastri. Most of the leaders of the movement were writers, poets and film producers.

The plan for the proposed state were repeatedly hampered due to linguistic differences. There were agitations from both sides. Seeing the pace of protests in various parts of the state, the then government decided to prepare the Bombay Reorganisation Act. After the bill was introduced in the Parliament, it became a law. On May 1, 1960, the law came into force, and Gujarat and Maharashtra were separated from the state of Greater Mumbai. At that time, the economic capital Mumbai was given to Maharashtra and Dang to Gujarat.

On the 1st of May 1960, the state of Gujarat was established by the leader of the Mahagujarat movement, Ravi Shankar Maharaj. Along with that, the Mahagujarat Janata Parishad was also dissolved. A new government was formed, and Jivraj Mehta became the first Chief Minister of Gujarat. On the other hand, the state of Maharashtra was also established on the same day. Since then, May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat and Maharashtra Foundation Day.

Notably, the Gujarat government has declared May 1st as ‘Gujarat Gaurav Diwas’, and it is celebrated every year in all the districts. Usually, various development and public utility works are started or inaugurated on that day. Many programs are also organised in schools on this day on topics like the history of Gujarat.