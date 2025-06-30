Monday, June 30, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

With record 15,000 Megawatts capacity, Adani Green becomes India’s largest and fastest capacity addition company

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, specifically reaching 15,539.9 MW.

ANI
Adani Green Energy Ltd, representational image

According to the Adani group, this accomplishment marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. The operational portfolio includes ~11,005.5 MW of solar, ~1,977.8 MW of wind, and ~2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity.

AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group, posted on X, “Delighted to share that Adani Green has surpassed 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, marking the largest and fastest green energy build-out in India’s history. From the desert landscapes of Khavda to a proud place among the world’s Top 10 Green Power Producers, this milestone is more than a number. It reflects our commitment to the planet and our resolve to drive India’s green resurgence! #HumKarkeDikhateHain”.


Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL, said, “Inspired by Mr Gautam Adani’s ambition to position Adani as the global leader in renewable energy, AGEL is committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence–proving that clean energy can be delivered at unprecedented scale and speed. We aim to accelerate even faster from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions.”

AGEL’s 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power approximately 7.9 million households. The clean energy produced can light up thirteen individual Indian states. AGEL’s operational portfolio can power the entire northeast region with renewable energy.

The milestone coincides with AGEL completing 10 years of powering India with clean and affordable energy at unmatched speed and scale.
Adani Green Energy is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant of 30,000 MW on the barren wasteland at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and will be even visible from space.

Once complete, it will be the planet’s largest power plant across all energy sources. AGEL has operationalised a cumulative capacity of 5,355.9 MW of renewable energy at Khavda so far. The accelerated progress at Khavda underscores AGEL’s commitment to India’s goal of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

AGEL’s entire operational portfolio is certified as water positive. AGEL has been ranked 1st in the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings for the power sector and in the FTSE Russell ESG score in the Alternative Electricity Subsector globally.

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

