Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he has been invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 summit in Canada later this month. The G7 summit is being held in Kananaskis in Alberta from 15th to 17th June. PM Modi also confirmed that he will attend the summit, as he added in his post on X, “Look forward to our meeting at the Summit.”

Notably, the invitation comes amid claims that India was not being invited to the summit over deteriorated bilateral ties between India and Canada. Several media houses had published reports claiming that India has not been invited, prompting the Congress party to launch an attack on the Modi government.

Bloomberg led the misinformation with its report on 5th June, as its headline claimed “Modi Not Invited to G-7 Summit in Sign of Frayed Canada Ties.” Citing unnamed officials in Delhi, the report claimed that the Indian PM has not received an invitation to the summit. It added that it is the host nation’s prerogative to invite non-members.

G7 is a group of seven nations- US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. However, every year, some non-member countries are also invited to attend the summit. India has been regularly invited to join the G7 summit since 2019.

The Bloomberg article was reproduced by several Indian media houses, including Financial Times and National Herald. Pakistan’s Dawn also published a report with the same claim.

On the other hand, some other reports claimed that PM Modi will not attend the summit even if he is invited. India Today said that Indian government is not inclined to attend, citing govt sources saying that the relationship must improve before any such high-profile visit takes place.

Moreover, the report cited security concerns that need to be addressed if PM Modi visits Canada, given the increasing Khalistani activities in the country.

Times of India also said that PM Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Canada. It said that any last-minute invitation will not be considered by the Indian govt because of logistical constraints.

In the meanwhile, the Congress party used the supposed non-invitation to target the Modi government, calling it a “big diplomatic bungle” after the “blunder” of allowing Donald Trump to mediate between India and Pakistan.

Senior Congress leader Jaram Ramesh said that when G7 was G8 including Russia till 2014, then PM Manmohan Singh was regularly invited to its summits. Adding that invitations continued even after 2014, the ‘non-invitation’ this year is “yet another major diplomatic blunder.”

G7 शिखर सम्मेलन 15 जून 2025 से कनाडा के अल्बर्टा प्रांत के कानानास्किस में आयोजित हो रहा है। इस सम्मेलन में अमेरिका और फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपतियों, ब्रिटेन, जापान, इटली और कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्रियों तथा जर्मनी के चांसलर की भागीदारी होगी।



Therefore, all the claims regarding the G7 summit, that India is not invited, and that PM Modi will not attend even if he is invited, have been proven wrong. Canadian PM Mark Carney called PM Modi to extend the invitation, and PM Modi said that he will attend the summit and meet the Canadian PM.