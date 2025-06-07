People from the Jain community, once again, saved the lives of hundreds of goats ahead of Bakrid by purchasing them at higher prices in Uttar Pradesh. The saved goats were kept in a goat shelter called Jeev Daya Sansthan in Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat. The community also donated money for the maintenance of the goats.

Jeev Daya Sansthan was started in 2016 by people from the Jain community with the objective of protecting goats meant for sacrifice. Hundreds of goats, meant to be sacrificed on Bakrid, were brought into the shelter from Baghpat and nearby districts by people from the Jain community who purchased them by paying more than the market value. Around ₹20 lakh was spent on purchasing the goats.

Hundreds of goats taken care of at the shelter

Manoj Jain, President of Jeev Daya Sansthan, patron Satyabhushan Jain, and General Secretary Manoj Jain said that every year before Eid, people of Jain community across the country buy goats from different places and save them from sacrifice. All the goats saved from sacrifice have been kept in the goat shelter. More than 800 goats are currently sheltered at Jeev Daya Sansthan which has the capacity of housing 1800 goats.

Goat shelter operators, Saurav Jain, Mayank Jain, Dinesh Jain, said that all the goats brought to the shelter had a red thread tied around their necks which indicated that they were to be sacrificed by the Muslim community on Eid. It was told that people from Delhi also saved the lives of 101 goats and brought them to the town. The goats are being taken care of here.

Jain monk inspired people to open the shelter

Sachin, who is associated with the shelter, said that 10 years ago Jain monk Rajshree Rajendra Muni visited the area and told people that goats should die a natural death. He expressed the desire for a goat shelter like cow shelters. That’s how Jeev Daya Sansthan came into existence. A year ago, the Sansthan was expanded by adding around 5000 square feet of land.

Another person connected with the Sansthan, Dr. Shashikant said that the sheter follows Lord Mahavir’s message which sayd ‘live and let live’. He said that goats are taken care of like children at the shelter. Sick goats also receive treatment.

Jain community saved goats on Bakrid last year

During Bakrid, last year, people from the Jain community, saved more than 100 goats by purchasing them and keeping them in a temple premises, Chandni Chowk. Chartered accountant, Vivek Jain, who was part of the initiative, said that a group of people from the Jain community dressed as Muslims and visited goat markets in Old Delhi. They bought the goats and kept them at Naya Jain Mandir in Dharampur area to protect them on Eid.

This presents a remarkable social contrast where one community kills vulnerable animals for celebration on its festival, while the other community spends huge amounts of money for saving these voicless animals.