West Bengal police flag cartoons of 'satirist' Manjul on CM Mamata Banerjee as 'violative' of Indian law

Popular anti-Modi propagandist, Manjul, has received a taste of ‘censorship’ from the West Bengal police for cartoons on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that were posted on social media about 6 years ago.

Manjul, who goes by the username ‘MANJULtoons’ on X (formerly Twitter), received an email on Wednesday (18th June) from the social media platform.

He was informed that the West Bengal police had flagged 2 of his tweets, dating back to May 2019, as violative of Indian laws.

Screengrab of the email received by Manjul

“In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that X has received a request from West Bengal Cyber Crime Wing regarding your X account, @MANJULtoons, that claims the following content violates the law(s) of India,” the email read.

“We have not taken any action on the reported content at this time as a result of this request. As X strongly believes in defending and respecting the voice of our users, it is our policy to notify our users if we receive a legal request from an authorised entity (such as law enforcement or a government agency) to remove content from their account,” it added.

Manjul posted one of the tweets on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on 28th May 2019, following the exodus of 2 TMC MLAs and more than 50 municipal councillors to the BJP.

Screengrab of the cartoon posted by Manjul on his X account

He made caricatures of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on that occasion. Manjul also posted another cartoon of the West Bengal Chief Minister in connection to the chit-fund scam in the State on 15th May 2019.

Screengrab of the cartoon posted by Manjul on his X account

On Sunday (22nd June), Manjul received yet another email from X (formerly Twitter), informing him that the Kolkata police has now flagged both of his tweets.

Screengrab of the email received by Manjul

“It seems the Kolkata Police have no other work now. They’ve sent yet another notice to X for the same 6-year-old cartoon, claiming it violates the law,” the disheartened anti-Modi propagandist tweeted.

