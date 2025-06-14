Congress party does not seem get over its old tendency of prioritising its political interests over national ones. Ever since India carried out its highly successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Congress leaders have been helping Pakistan’s narrative through their attempts to cast aspersions on Modi government by questioning the success and the outcomes of the operation.

Recently, senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh attacked Prime Minister Modi writing a long post on X. In his post, Ramesh claimed that Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, was invited by the United States to take part in the country’s Army Parade on 14th June in Washington, which marks the 250th anniversary of the US Armed Forces.

Ramesh used the news to take a dig at Modi and raise doubts on India’s global standing. “Modi Government is saying that Operation Sindoor is still going on, in such a situation the participation of Pakistani Army Chief as a guest in US Army Day is definitely a matter of serious concern. The Trump administration is constantly making such statements which can only be interpreted to mean that America is looking at India and Pakistan on the same scale. The Prime Minister has just welcomed the delegation that returned after informing the entire world, including the US, about Pakistan’s role in supporting terrorism – and at the same time, such news is coming from Washington DC, which makes India’s diplomatic position even more uncomfortable,” Ramesh wrote on X on Thursday (12th June).

Screenshot of the post of Jairam Ramesh (via X)

“The Prime Minister should now put aside his stubbornness and concern for prestige and call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament, so that the nation can clearly express its collective will and a concrete roadmap can be presented to the country. Decades of diplomatic progress cannot be easily undermined,” he added.

Some media reports had also claimed that Asim Munir will attend a military parade commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. He is reportedly

Washington denies inviting Munir

However, the news of the Pakistani Army Chief being invited by the US turned out to be fake after the White House denied extending invitation to any foreign military leader. “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited,” a White House official reportedly said.

Despite being a senior politician, Ramesh did not consider it necessary to verify the news based on which he was undermining India’s global position.

This is not the first time that a Congress politician is seen spreading lies, Congress leaders have indulged in such irresponsible beheviours on several occasions in the past.