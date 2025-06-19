Congress has honoured the Muslim woman who pointed a gun at a salesman at a CNG station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh in response to alleged misbehaviour with her father. The incident that happened on Sunday night (15th June), came to light after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

In the viral CCTV footage, the woman named Ariba can be seen pointing a gun at the CNG station employee, Rajneesh Kumar, following an altercation between her father and the Kumar. The police later seized the licensed revolver and launhed an investigation.

But for the Congress party, pointing gun at a place with highly inflamable material is an act of bravery, and have decided to reward the woman for the criminal act. According to Dainik Bhaskar, Congress district president, Vikram Pandey arrived at Ariba’s residence on Tuesday with his team to honour her for her act of ‘bravery’.

Pandey gifted Ariba a portrait of Rani Laxmibai and said that she brought to life Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s slogan of ‘Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight). Praising Ariba for showing ‘courage’, Pandey said that daughters should stand up to protect their self-respect. He promised his party’s support to the famliy and said that Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi would contact the family and if needed, the incident will be raised in the Parliament.

AIMIM leaders also met Ariba and honoured her. Local leaders of AIMIM visited Ariba’s house, and they also gifted her a portrait of Ranni Laxmibai.

An case has been registered by the police against Ariba and her parents under the Arms Act on the complaint of Rajneesh Kumar. The police have seized the licensed gun and 25 live cartridges.

WHAT WAS THE INCIDENT

According to police, the incident happened at a CNG pump on Sandi Road in the Bilgram police station area. Ariba’s family arrived at the station to get their car refuelled. Before refuelling their car, station’s employee Rajneesh Kumar,asked the family to come out the car as a safety measure.

But the family refused. This led to an argument between Kumar and Ariba’s father Ehsaan Khan, a Samajwadi Party leader. The family then came out of the vehicle and continued arguing with the staff of the fuel pump. As seen in the video, after some time, Ariba went back to the vehicle, picked a pistol, and pointed it toward the CNG station employee.

At one point, she pressed the gun on his chest, and a slight movement of finger could have killed him. Ariba threatened to shoot Kumar saying, “I’ll shoot you so many times that your family won’t be able to recognise you,” Rajneesh Kumar said.

Kumar, in his complaint, stated that Ehsaan Khan, his wife Husnabano and his daughter Ariba pushed and physically assaulted him.

Bilgram Circle Officer, Ravi Prakash Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the police have questioned the accused persons. An investigation is going on in the case.

