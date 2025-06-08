Sunday, June 8, 2025
Delhi: 9-year-old girl raped and murdered on Bakrid, body found in a suitcase, police looking for accused Naushad

Semi-nude, blood-soaked body of the minor girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a locked flat in the Dayalpur police station area of North East Delhi

OpIndia Staff
Accused Naushad (Image via Zee News)

A 9-year-girl was brutally raped and murdered in the Dayalpur police station area of ​​North East Delhi on Bakrid (7th June). Semi-nude, blood-soaked body of the minor girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase in a locked flat. The family of the victim suspect that a local resident named Naushad has committed the crime. Police is on a lookout for Naushad, who is on the run.

As per reports, the father of the victim, who lives in the Nehru Vihar area of Dayalpur, informed that the victim had gone to the house of a relative to give ice in the evening on Saturday. When she did not return after a long time, the family started searching for her.

Someone told the family that the girl was seen going inside a flat located around 200m from her house. The family reached the house which was locked. The victim’s father broke the lock of the flat and entered inside where he found a suitcase. When he opened the suitcase, the victim was lying unconscious inside it.

She had no clothes on her lower body. Her father took her to a hospital where she was declared dead. The medical examination of the victim revealed that she was raped before being killed. The victim’s family have accused Naushad, who is on the run, of committing the crime.

North East District DCP Ashish Mishra said that the medical examination has confirmed that the girl was raped. There are injury marks on her face. The police has kept the body in the mortuary. The police is checking the CCTV cameras of the area and have assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

