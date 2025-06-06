The Delhi High Court has granted an interim order of status quo on a property in Batla House, Okhla, that was facing demolition. The property belongs to Ishrat Jahan, a widow who has lived in the area for over 25 years.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued a notice on May 26, proposing the demolition of various properties in the area, including Jahan’s.

Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order for status quo till the next date, listing the matter before the roster bench on July 10, where Jahan’s petition challenging the demolition notice will be considered.

The DDA has been asked to file an affidavit within three weeks, setting out the proposed action for the properties demarcated in the Batla House area.

Petitioner Ishrat Jahan has moved to the High Court against the notice and is seeking its quashing. She has moved a petition through advocate Fahad Khan.

Petitioner is a resident of premises at I-12, Building No. 4 (Flat No. 4), 3rd Floor, Muradi Road, Batla House, Khasra No. 283.

In the interim, she has also sought a direction to stay the operation and implementation of the demolition notice of May 26 issued by the Deputy Director, Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The counsel for respondents DDA submitted that she would file an affidavit setting out the proposed action to be taken regarding the various properties demarcated in the Batla House area, including the property of the Petitioner.

The DDA’s demolition notice is based on a Supreme Court order dated May 7, which directed the DDA to take action against unauthorized constructions not covered under the PM-UDAY Scheme. Jahan’s property, however, is claimed to be covered under the scheme

Authorities further stated that the matter is currently fixed for 30.07.2025, but that would not give sufficient time for them to take further action based on the Supreme Court’s order. She requests that the matter be postponed.

The court listed the matter on July 10 before the Roster Bench. The date of July 30 has been cancelled.

