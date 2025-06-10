In Bihar’s Purnia, a fraudster has cheated many people of lakhs of rupees in the name of getting them jobs in the Gram Raksha Dal and Home Guard by posing as a police officer. The accused, named Rahul Kumar Sah, had set up a fake camp in Batauna village of Mohini Panchayat of Kasba police station area, where he used to sit wearing a police uniform and used that to deceive people.

According to the information, fake SHO Rahul was a core cadre of NCC and most of his gang were NCC cadets. Rahul Sah used every trick to convince people. Rahul opened a fake office of ‘Bihar Rajya Dalpati and Gram Raksha Dal Mahasangh’ in a government school.

He promised people jobs by taking 10,000 to 15,000 rupees, distributed fake appointment letters, got uniforms stitched, got I-cards made, and even made some people do duty at fairs and other places.

People did not suspect this at all, because Rahul used to wear police uniform and also used to post pictures on Facebook with real policemen. He even got his fake camp inaugurated by the head of Mohini Panchayat.

When people did not receive their salary after working for about 2 months, they became suspicious. When the truth came out, they realised that they had been duped. After this, a large number of victims reached Rahul Sah’s house and started creating a ruckus.

The victims have lodged a complaint against Rahul Kumar Sah in the town police station. The police station in-charge said that an FIR has been registered, but the accused Rahul Sah is currently absconding. Police said that Rahul has cheated 300 people of Rs 50 lakh. Rahul used to get the youth to check vehicles and extort money from liquor smugglers by giving them police uniforms, sticks and fake identity cards.

According to the information, Rahul got challans of up to Rs 400 issued from the youth, half of which was given as commission. Rahul also used to take bribe from liquor smugglers. At present, the police is conducting raids to arrest the accused.