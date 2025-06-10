Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HomeCrimeBihar: Fake police station kept running in a government school for 4 months, fake...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Fake police station kept running in a government school for 4 months, fake SHO duped 300 people of ₹50 lakh in the name of recruitment

He promised people jobs by taking 10,000 to 15,000 rupees, distributed fake appointment letters, got uniforms stitched, got I-cards made, and even made some people do duty at fairs and other places.

OpIndia Staff

In Bihar’s Purnia, a fraudster has cheated many people of lakhs of rupees in the name of getting them jobs in the Gram Raksha Dal and Home Guard by posing as a police officer. The accused, named Rahul Kumar Sah, had set up a fake camp in Batauna village of Mohini Panchayat of Kasba police station area, where he used to sit wearing a police uniform and used that to deceive people.

According to the information, fake SHO Rahul was a core cadre of NCC and most of his gang were NCC cadets. Rahul Sah used every trick to convince people. Rahul opened a fake office of ‘Bihar Rajya Dalpati and Gram Raksha Dal Mahasangh’ in a government school.

He promised people jobs by taking 10,000 to 15,000 rupees, distributed fake appointment letters, got uniforms stitched, got I-cards made, and even made some people do duty at fairs and other places.

People did not suspect this at all, because Rahul used to wear police uniform and also used to post pictures on Facebook with real policemen. He even got his fake camp inaugurated by the head of Mohini Panchayat.

When people did not receive their salary after working for about 2 months, they became suspicious. When the truth came out, they realised that they had been duped. After this, a large number of victims reached Rahul Sah’s house and started creating a ruckus.

The victims have lodged a complaint against Rahul Kumar Sah in the town police station. The police station in-charge said that an FIR has been registered, but the accused Rahul Sah is currently absconding. Police said that Rahul has cheated 300 people of Rs 50 lakh. Rahul used to get the youth to check vehicles and extort money from liquor smugglers by giving them police uniforms, sticks and fake identity cards.

According to the information, Rahul got challans of up to Rs 400 issued from the youth, half of which was given as commission. Rahul also used to take bribe from liquor smugglers. At present, the police is conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mamata’s MP Saket Gokhale, who used to mock Savarkar for ‘clemency petition’, offers grovelling apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Puri

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump claims to broker ceasefires and douse fires of conflict all over the world, meanwhile, his own nation is engulfed in violence and...

Rukma Rathore -

Bareilly’s Haidari Dal hunts Muslim women for being friends with Hindus: Who was Haider and how Islamist fanatics are enforcing Taliban-style moral policing in...

Shraddha Pandey -

Leftist media, which once hailed Himanshi Narwal for her ‘secular ideals’, goes silent after Muslim men caught for circulating her fake obscene videos

OpIndia Staff -

“She had a good nature, don’t think she has done this”: Neighbours of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in Indore couple case

ANI -

From Nobel to Nightmare: How Muhammad Yunus is eyeing to scrap the constitution of Bangladesh and induct his own ‘Islamic Revolutionary Army’

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Another IAS officer caught red-handed in Rs 20 lakh bribery case in Odisha: India’s rotten bureaucracy exposed again

Jinit Jain -

Removal of Article 370, CAA, drastic reduction in poverty and more: BJP President JP Nadda highlights the achievements of Modi Govt during the past...

OpIndia Staff -

Honeymoon, hitmen and murder: How authorities unravelled the plot behind the killing of Indore businessman Raja in Meghalaya and arrested mastermind Sonam

Rukma Rathore -

Gujarat: Shells, stone tools, and other evidence of human habitation: IITGN uncovers pre-Harappan human presence dating back at least 5000 years in Kachchh

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com