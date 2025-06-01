IndiGo on Sunday announced it has placed orders for another 30 Airbus A350, on top of the 30 orders already in place with the French aircraft manufacturer.

Announcing the orders, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the deliveries of the aircraft will start from 2027.

“It was last year that IndiGo signed a deal with Airbus for buying 30 Airbus 350 900s with 30 firm and 70 purchase rights, and today we’re confirming the intention to confirm 30 out of those 70 also into a firm order,” the CEO said at a press conference

“We’re going to sign an MoU for that and we’re going to sign that here, right here and now,” the CEO added as he signed the agreement with Airbus.

In April 2024, IndiGo had placed an order for 30 A350 aircraft, and kept an option to purchase another 70 such planes in the future.

IndiGo has a total of over 900 planes on order, scheduled to be delivered in the years to come.

In June 2023, IndiGo placed the largest ever single aircraft order by any airline for 500 aircraft with Airbus. With that, the outstanding orderbook of A320 Family aircraft stood at almost 1,000 aircraft, which are yet to be delivered well into the next decade.

These orders will bring the strategic relationship between IndiGo and Airbus to an unprecedented level in terms of depth, breadth, and size, the airline had earlier stated.

With IndiGo’s current fleet, the almost 1000 A320 Family aircraft yet to be delivered, and today’s order for aircraft, IndiGo is not only well positioned to expand and densify its unparalleled network but equally importantly, IndiGo will play its part to fulfill the Indian Government’s stated mission of becoming an aviation leadership.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)