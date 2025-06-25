Explained: Satra lands in Assam, large-scale illegal encroachment and efforts made by BJP govt to reclaim them

The Northeastern State of Assam is host to several Vaishnavite monasteries called Satras, which were founded by Assamese saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciples in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Satra is a spiritual institution and has been the centre of traditional performing arts (literature, music and theatre) in the State. Typically, it consists of a large prayer hall, bathing tanks, dormitories, and guest accommodation.

Devotees can participate in the worship of Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu and watch traditional bhaona performances, and observe artisans at work. The first Satra was founded in Assam’s Majuli.

Satras of Assam, image via the Department of Tourism/ Government of Assam

In total, there are 900 Satras spread across the State, which have been established for the propagation of socio-cultural ideals and ethics.

The popular Satras include Auniati, Kamalabari, Dakhinpat, Garamur, Bengenaati, Samaguri and Natun Kamalabari.

Over several centuries, kings and local Hindus have donated vast acres of land to Satras for cultural, economic and religious propagation. These lands are known as ‘Satra lands’, which were part of official land records.

These Satra lands provided economic support to the monks and helped maintain the religious and cultural functions of the institutions. Satras continue to play a key role in preserving Assamese identity.

The menace of land encroachment

A grim reality is that today, large portions of Satra lands across Assam are under illegal encroachment. Factors such as demographic changes, involvement of land mafia and political patronage have contributed to the menace.

The extent of the problem is significant. On 13th June, this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that 15,288.52 bighas of Satra lands remain illegally occupied across 29 districts of the State.

He highlighted massive encroachment in districts such as Bongaigaon, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Bajali, Kamrup, Lakhimpur and Dhubri.

An area twice the size of our capital Dispur! Yes, that's the magnitude of Satra land encroached upon in Assam.



The sheer scale of encroachment of the Satras is a direct assault on Assam's culture and identity.



NOT ANYMORE! WE ARE DEALING FIRMLY WITH THIS!

He vowed to deal with the menace of illegal encroachment firmly.

Himanta Biswa Sarma government is reclaiming Satra lands in Assam

In recent years, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam launched a strict drive to reclaim Satra lands from illegal encroachment.

In November 2021, it formed a high-level committee, which later came to be known as the ‘Commission for Review and Assessment of Problems of Satra Lands in Assam (CRAPSLA)’ to study the extent of encroachment on Satra lands.

“There have been complaints and news reports about encroachment of land belonging to ‘satras’. But till now no government has done any survey on this issue. Now we have decided to constitute a committee to look into all aspects of the problem,” the Assam CM had said at that time.

Happy to receive interim report of Commission for Review & Assessment of Problems of Satra Lands in Assam led by Hon’ble MLA Shri Prodip Hazarika.



The Commission visited 62 satras to prepare the report, which we’ll study before deciding on next course of action. pic.twitter.com/9OwtQCtQRi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 2, 2022

A year later in December 2022, CRAPSLA submitted its interim report to Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Commission comprised of 3 MLAs, Pradeep Hazarika, Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia.

According to reports, they visited 62 Satras of Assam and emphasised the urgent need to clear off illegal encroachments. The tenure of the Commission was further extended so that field visits could be done to more affected Satras.

On 9th June this year, CRAPSLA submitted its final report to Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Commission visited 126 Satras, gave its detailed assessment and recommendations for policy action.

Our Satriya culture has been passed on through generations and is a living example of Assam's rich history.



Have you wondered what are the essentials of this dance form? Let me introduce it to you~



Sattriya Paag (The headgear)

Bortaal (The cymbal)

Khol

Khorom

Devotional Book pic.twitter.com/KTFrUS0MBA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 10, 2025

“This report sheds light on the growing threats to Satra lands due to encroachments. The government will examine the findings thoroughly and act upon the recommendations,” the Assam CM stated.

He also announced the establishment of a Permanent Satra Aayog within 1 year. The Commission will have administrative autonomy, judicial authority and financial grants to support the functioning of Satras in the State.

“A law will be introduced in either the September or February legislative session to institutionalise the Aayog. It will formulate a 25-year vision document to protect and modernise Satra institutions,” he added.

Concrete action against encroachers on the ground

Soon after the interim report of CRAPSLA was published in December 2022, the Assam government cleared off encroachments from 1000 bighas of land near the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev in Batadraba Than in Nagaon district of Assam.

In February 2023, the Assam government successfully reclaimed 55 bighas of encroached land near Gopal Ata Satra. A similar anti-encroachment drive in July 2024 helped restore 34 bigha land near the revered spiritual institution.

In August 2024, the Himanta Biswa Sarma govt enacted the ‘The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill’ to prevent outsiders from buying land within a 5-km radius of heritage institutions that are over 250 years old.

This includes Batadrawa Than, Barpeta Satra and Majuli Island, which have been re-categorised as “Heritage Blocks.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed around the same time that Satras were being provided with financial support.

In October last year, the Assam government launched protective zoning measures under ‘Mission Basundhara 3.0’ to facilitate land distribution to Satras and formalise legal ownership.

Many Satras in districts such as Nagaon and Morigaon have come together to ensure the swift recovery of encroached properties.

Minorities should respect the traditions and customs of the indigenous people and not try to create a conflict by building Masjids near Satras and occupying Satra land.



Dhubri, Barpeta, etc. are an example of such templates and we should not let this be repeated. pic.twitter.com/94qSPcO6j9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 10, 2025

Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently pointed out that mosques were being constructed on Satra lands, and beef was being consumed to hurt the indigenous cultural identity.

“When cow meat is consumed near a Satra, and the sound of Azaan from a masjid overlaps with the Namghar of the Satra, it becomes a non-negotiable point,” he said, adding that such activities can be done 10 kms away but not near Satras.

The BJP has been raising the issue of the encroachment of Satra lands as early as 2016 while the Congress regime had tried to brush it off as conspiracy theory.

In the past 9 years, efforts have been made by the BJP government(now in a mission mode) to reclaim indigenous land meant for Satras.