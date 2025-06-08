Government Railway Police (GRP), Uttarakhand rescued two Hindu girls at Haridwar railway station on Saturday (8th June) night. The girls, who are sisters, were spotted at the railway station accompanied by two Muslim men.

As per Jagran, one of the sisters is a minor while some sources suggest that both of them are minors. The two Muslim men, along with the sisters, were suspiciously roaming around at the railway station. Haridwar GRP SHO Anuj Singh said they were caught during the ongoing checking at the railway station due to the Chardham Yatra. When they were interrogated, they would not provide any satisfactory answers, and were brought to the police station.

On questioning, the police found that the sisters were Hindu and the two men were Muslims. The girls were reportedly lured by the Muslim men who brought them from Delhi to Haridwar for sightseeing. It was revealed in the preliminary investigation that the girls are residetns of Chhawala police station area of Delhi.

After contacting the Delhi Police, the GRP found out that a case of kidnapping has already been filed by the parents of the girls at Chhawla police station. The parents of the girls along with Delhi police personnel reached Haridwar on Sunday (9th June). The girls were handed over to their family while the Muslim men were detained by the Delhi police.