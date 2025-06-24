A Muslim youth was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police following an encounter while he was trying to flee after molesting a minor student in Izzatnagar of Bareilly. The incident took place in Gadde Wali Gali, located in Gandhipuram Phase 2, where the bike rider Musabbir made lewd remarks towards the girl before molesting her and fled after groping her breasts.

On 21st June, an underage girl was en route to a coaching center located in Gandhipuram, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly, when she was molested by a biker at approximately 3:30 pm. This incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera. During the police investigation, the perpetrator was identified as Musabbir, the son of Mohammad Rais, who resides in Math Kamal Nayanpur.

Afterward, a complaint was lodged by the victim’s family and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the police station under sections 78/352/351 (3) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

When the Police tried to apprehend the accused, he opened fire at the police and tried to flee. In retaliatory firing, Musabbir sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was subsequently taken to the district hospital for medical treatment. Legal proceedings are being initiated in accordance with the established rules and regulations.

The police also seized weapons from him. The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was summoned to the spot as well. The Arms Act has also been invoked against him. Further investigation in the case is underway.