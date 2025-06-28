Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on Saturday stated that the window grills of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be made of “titanium,” marking a first in the country.

Mishra explained that titanium was chosen for its exceptional durability and lighter weight compared to other metals.

“For the first time in the country, the grills of windows of the temple will be made of titanium metal. This is unique because you know that titanium has a very long lifespan, exceeding a thousand years. And that metal is lighter than other metals”, Nripendra Mishra told reporters.

In addition, Mishra shared updates on the temple’s stone procurement, revealing that approximately 14 lakh cubic feet of stone from Bansi Paharpur was initially intended for use in the construction. However, only one hundred lakh cubic feet of the stone remains to be used.

“Today, we will see the entire construction work. Now, it is estimated that approximately 14 lakh cubic feet of stone from Bansi Paharpur was to be used in the temple and the rampart. Now only one hundred lakh cubic feet of stone is left to be used”, he added.

Earlier, on May 2, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee conducted a three-day meeting in Ayodhya to review the progress of the temple construction. On the first day, committee president Nripendra Mishra provided major updates on the construction.

He stated that inspections were conducted at various locations within the temple, and that most of the construction (except for an auditorium and a wall) is expected to be completed by December 2025.

“Except for constructing a four-kilometre boundary wall and the auditorium, all other constructions will be completed by December 2025,” committee president Mishra remarked.

Most idols have already reached their respective temples. Only two idols- one for the Ram Darbar and another for the Shesha Avatar temple. The Ram Darbar idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on May 23, whereas the other is to be installed before May 30.

