Monday, July 14, 2025
News Reports
Updated:

Aaj Tak journalist questions the Brajmandal Yatra citing 2023 Nuh violence, where Muslim mobs attacked Hindu, but fails to question Islamists, tries to put blame on Hindus

Despite 2025’s heavy security and memories of 2023’s deadly Islamist mob attack, Aaj Tak’s coverage avoided mentioning the real perpetrators while questioning the need for a Hindu religious procession in Muslim-majority Nuh.

OpIndia Staff
Aaj Tak anchor questions Braj Mandal Yatra while ignoring 2023 Islamist violence in Nuh
Aaj Tak anchor questions Braj Mandal Yatra, avoids naming Islamist mob behind 2023 Nuh riots (Image: Punjab Kesari)

On 14th July, Hindus in Nuh district celebrated the first Monday of the Savan month with the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. The procession is conducted by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) every year. The 80 KM long procession began at 12 PM.

Security arrangements for 2025 Yatra

Amidst all the chaos, Aaj Tak’s anchor Neha Batham made a controversial statement during reporting on the preparations for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

Media coverage and controversial remarks

While talking to the on-ground reporter, Neha questioned why the procession was allowed when there were chances of communal tension. She said, “When such incident happened in 2023, what was the need of the procession? After all, peace is the top priority.” Interestingly, during the reporting, on-ground reporter Anmol Vali and Neha avoided mentioning that the 2023 riots were caused by an Muslim mob.

Narrative distortion and omission of facts

Anmol mentioned that Bittu Bajrangi has been stopped from attending the procession and claimed he was accused of causing the riots. He also mentioned that weapons like “Trishul”, “baseball bat”, have been banned from the procession. However, he completely ignored the fact that it was the Muslim mob that attacked Hindus, police personnel and home guards in 2023. He completely ignored the fact that Muslims had pelted stones, attacked Hindus with sticks and batons and opened fire at them.

Aaj Tak’s reporters conveniently ignored mentioning Abhishek, who was brutally murdered. He was first shot at, then his throat was slit and his face crushed with stones. They did not mention how shops belonging to Hindus were selectively looted and torched in Nuh and nearby regions.

Nuh violence of 2023

On 31st July 2023, during the procession, large mobs of Muslims had attacked Hindus, leading to massive chaos. Seven people had lost their lives and several were injured. Public and police vehicles were torched. Shops were looted and burnt down.

A Hindu youth named Abhishek was brutally murdered by the Muslim mob at the Shiv temple premises. He was shot and his head was crushed, leaving no chance of survival. A female judicial officer who was going back home with her 3-year-old daughter was attacked by the Muslims. Her vehicle was torched. She somehow managed to escape.

Police action in 2023 and preventive measures in following years

Following the attack on Hindus, Haryana police filed over 60 FIRs and over 400 Muslims were arrested, most of whom are now out on bail. All the cases filed in the matter are under trial. The following year, the Haryana government was prepared. Internet was shut down. Heavy police force was deployed to avoid any unwanted incidents.

For the 2025 Yatra, similar arrangements were made. Over 2,500 police personnel were deployed. Internet services were shut down for the day. Notably, Nuh district is Muslim-dominant, making it a hotbed for communal tension. Sniffer dogs and drones have been deployed for surveillance.

Media bias and its consequences

The selective amnesia displayed by mainstream media outlets is not just irresponsible, it is dangerous. They conveniently glossed over the real perpetrators of the 2023 violence and cast doubt on a peaceful religious procession. They feed into a narrative that vilifies Hindu devotees while downplaying Muslim aggression. When justice is diluted by silence and reportage is tinted by bias, truth suffers.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

