On Monday, July 31, 2023, Hindus were attacked in the Nuh area of Haryana while taking out a Jal Abhishek yatra. In this attack, 2 home guards including sweet seller Shakti Saini have been killed. Also, a Bajrang Dal activist named Abhishek Rajput was shot dead. After that, his throat was slit with a sharp weapon and his head was crushed with stones, the extent of brutality which is normally associated with terror outfits like the Taliban.

OpIndia spoke to Bharat Bhushan, who lives in the Hathin area of Mewat. On July 31, the day of the incident, Abhishek had come from Panipat to offer water to the Nalhad temple, he said. During this time, he was attacked by a Muslim mob. According to Bharat Bhushan, the rioters first shot Abhishek and later slit his throat. He said that Abhishek’s family has come to Nuh to collect the body.

OpIndia called up and spoke to Bajrang Dal’s Panipat district convenor Bobby to get more information about the Abhishek murder case. Bobby told us that around 100 people, including him and Abhishek, had gone to the Nalhad temple in Nuh in a bus and some vehicles. Shortly after offering prayers at the temple, they were suddenly attacked by a mob of about 250 Muslims.

Bobby claims that his convoy was accompanied by a Haryana Police DSP along with some constables, who just fired a round or two in the air and were done with that. Describing himself as an eyewitness to the incident, Bobby further said that Hindu organisations protected the policemen and stood by them.

During this time, when the violent mob of Muslims moved towards women, Hindu organisations first decided to protect them. When the women were being sent back to the temple, firing started from the Muslim side. Abhishek Rajput, a resident of Noorwala area of Panipat, was shot in the waist and fell there. According to Bobby, the man accompanying Abhishek tried to lift him up but he was already unconscious.

Bobby also claimed that when some people took the women to safer places, a mob of Muslims reached near the Bajrang Dal activists. According to Bobby, Abhishek Rajput could not defend himself due to being badly injured. It is alleged that the attackers in the crowd first slit Abhishek’s throat in a Talibani style and later smashed his head with stones. Abhishek died on the spot.

Bobby said that Abhishek was the block convenor of Bajrang Dal and he came from a poor family of Panipat. He used to work as a car mechanic to earn a living for the house. Abhishek has another brother, who works in a factory. The father of the deceased also worked hard to raise the children.

Notably, it has been revealed about Nuh violence that its preparations were being done for 6 months. During the attack, AK-47 was fired on the people surrounding in the temple premises. A 14-year-old boy was also shooting.