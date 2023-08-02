On 31st July, an Islamic mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. One of the FIRs detailed the attack on a woman Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)’s car.

At the time of the attack, ACJM was traveling with her 3-year-old daughter. She had to run for her life, leaving behind the car as the rioters were pelting stones and shooting toward them. When they returned to the car, it was already burnt by the rioters.

Source: Haryana Police

FIR was registered against unknown people on the complaint of one Tekchand, who works as a Processor Server in a local court in Nuh. As per the complainant, at around 1 PM, ACJM Anjali Jain, her 3-year-old daughter, Gunman Siyaram and Tekchand went to SKM Medical College Nalhar for medicine in a Volkswagen car registered in the name of ACJM Jain. Around 2 PM, when they were returning from SKM Medical College, around 100-150 rioters attacked them near Bandhan Bank, the old bus stand, and Delhi-Alwar road. The rioters were pelting stones and arson.

Stones hit the car’s back glass, and rioters opened fire in the area. All four of them left the car immediately and ran to save their lives. They hid at the workshop on an old bus stand. The advocates rescued them. The next day, when Tekchand went to check on the car, he found out that the rioters had burned it down.

Notably, no one in the mainstream media cared to report the attack on a woman ACJM and her child. Furthermore, other reports suggested the rioters also attacked a Gurukul during the Nuh violence.

