On Saturday, 19th July, Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh extended an invitation to the Mahindra Group to establish a manufacturing facility in the state, emphasising industry-specific regulations and a friendly business climate.

He encouraged Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, to consider Andhra Pradesh for manufacturing, promising to impress him with the state’s “speed and approach.” He even added, “Your workforce will feel most welcome and speak whichever language they wish to.”

The minister mentioned that the state appreciates the company’s continued investments and stressed, “I look forward to deepening it further. I have been reading about your group’s expansion plans in EVs, defence and aerospace manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh has tailor-made policies for each sub-sector that can deliver maximum incentives.”

ధన్యవాదాలు ఆనంద్ మహీంద్ర గారు! మనం కలిసి పనిచేద్దాం.

We greatly value your ongoing investments in AP, sir. I look forward to deepening it further. I have been reading about your group's expansion plans in EVs, defence and aerospace manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh has tailor-made…

“Why not consider a Mahindra manufacturing facility in the sunrise state Andhra Pradesh to take advantage of our advanced automotive ecosystem and large market. Would love to host your team and showcase the abundant opportunities available here,” Nara Lokesh said.

The latter responded that they are already in talks with the governement about a variety of sectors, including micro-irrigation, solar energy and tourism. “We would be proud to be a partner in Andhra Pradesh’s journey,” he stated.

ధన్యవాదాలు! ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో అనేక అవకాశాలు ఉన్నాయి.

We would be proud to be a partner in Andhra Pradesh's journey.

Our teams are already in discussions across multiple sectors, from solar energy to micro-irrigation and of course, tourism.

మన ప్రయాణం ఇప్పుడే ప్రారంభమైంది…ముందు… https://t.co/jdRiAr8o7w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2025

The minister has been consistently making pitches to the group and other industrialists, presenting Andhra Pradesh as an optimal choice for establishing industries. Lokesh has highlighted that the state is free from the language politics and violence perpetrated by language activists, in contrast to other southern states and even Maharashtra.

The recent exchange took place after he made a similar appeal, as the Karnataka government decided to retract its proposal to take over agricultural land in Devanahalli for a proposed aerospace park close to the Bengaluru airport, following more than three years of continuous farmer protests.

“Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table,” he wrote on social media.