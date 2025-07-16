After more than three years of continuous protest by farmers, the Karnataka government has now agreed to drop its proposal to take over agricultural land in Devanahalli for a planned aerospace park near the Bengaluru airport. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this on Tuesday, 15th July, as a “complete withdrawal” of the land acquisition process.

The state previously proposed acquiring 1,777 acres of land in Channarayapatna and surrounding villages in Devanahalli taluk for the aerospace project. But farmers had opposed the move from day one, claiming that the soil is fertile and their sole means of livelihood.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with farmer leaders and government officials, Siddaramaiah stated, “We have completely shelved the land acquisition plan. No farmer will be forced to give up their land. If some want to voluntarily give their land, we will take it and offer them higher compensation along with developed plots.”

He also said that whoever wants to keep farming can do so without any hindrance. “We understand industrial development is necessary, particularly around Bengaluru. But we are also committed towards safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of farmers,” he stated.

The decision came on the 1,198th day of farmers’ protest in the state. It is considered a big victory for the protesters who held firm for decades.

Before assuming office, Siddaramaiah had visited the protest ground and assured the farmers that their land would be returned to them if the Congress was voted into power. With this move, he has fulfilled that promise.

Andhra Pradesh steps in with an open invitation

Soon after Karnataka shelved the project, Andhra Pradesh was swift to fill the void. State Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh shared a post on his X and said, “Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table.”

Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 15, 2025

The message indicates Andhra Pradesh’s eagerness to acquire the project and establish itself as a centre of the aerospace industry.

Andhra Pradesh’s big industrial push

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh has been working hard to establish large industries in the state, especially in defence, aerospace, and space technology sectors. The state’s coastal location, strong infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies are all drawing the state government towards making Andhra an investor’s destination of choice.

Only last week, Naidu met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and suggested that Andhra Pradesh become India’s third defence industrial corridor, following Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. He even offered land in and around Bengaluru for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to establish production for fighter aircraft such as the AMCA and LCA.

Naidu also suggested the establishment of several defence and aerospace clusters throughout the state. He plans to establish a centre for ammunition and missiles in the Jaggayyapeta–Dolakonda area. A 2,000-acre area has been identified for launch centres and satellite production near Sriharikota. He also proposed creating clusters of aircraft and electronics production in Lepakshi–Madakasira.

To strengthen the vision of the state, former DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy was made advisor for aerospace and defence. Likewise, former ISRO chairman S. Somanath is currently the state’s honorary advisor for space technology.

On 2nd May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a missile test range in Krishna district, further emphasising Andhra Pradesh’s increased significance in India’s defence strategy.

Andhra’s aiming for the stars

The state is not only concerned with defence. Andhra Pradesh also wants to become a space technology leader. Naidu has floated two “Space Cities” to serve ISRO and private industry near Sriharikota and in Lepakshi. These cities will have satellite manufacturing facilities, launch vehicles, and space research.

Naidu indicated Andhra Pradesh is prepared to host everything ranging from manufacturing satellites to cutting-edge R&D and has appealed for collaboration with the Union government on this grand adventure.

Naidu’s initiative is only a part of a broader strategy to expedite Andhra Pradesh’s industrial development. The State Investment Promotion Board, under his leadership, has already cleared 76 projects worth close to ₹5 lakh crore since June 2024. These projects will provide thousands of jobs.

The state is also gaining recognition in green energy, and in eight months, it has attracted investments worth ₹4 trillion. Brands such as LG Electronics are establishing plants in cities such as Sri City, contributing immensely to electronics and smart appliance manufacturing.as Sri City, contributing immensely to electronics and smart appliance manufacturing.