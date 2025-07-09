Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsChipmaker Nvidia becomes the first $4 Trillion publicly traded company powered by its booming...
Editor's picksNews ReportsTechWorld
Updated:

Chipmaker Nvidia becomes the first $4 Trillion publicly traded company powered by its booming AI business

This achievement cements Nvidia’s position as the world’s most valuable company, outpacing tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet, and underscores its pivotal role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

OpIndia Staff

Nvidia Corporation made history today, becoming the first publicly traded company to surpass a $4 trillion market capitalization. The milestone was reached during intraday trading when the chipmaker’s share price surged to $164.42, briefly pushing its valuation beyond the unprecedented threshold. This achievement cements Nvidia’s position as the world’s most valuable company, outpacing tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google parent Alphabet, and underscores its pivotal role in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Nvidia’s meteoric rise has been driven by its dominance in the AI chip market, particularly its graphics processing units (GPUs), which power the data centres fuelling advanced AI models and cloud services. The company’s stock soared approximately 2.5% in early trading today, closing at $164.32, with a market cap hovering just above $4 trillion. This marks a staggering 1,460% increase in stock value over the past five years, with a year-to-date gain of nearly 22% in 2025 alone.

Nvidia’s ascent to a $4 trillion valuation is a testament to the transformative power of AI, which CEO Jensen Huang has dubbed “the next industrial revolution.” Originally known for its GPUs tailored for PC gaming, Nvidia capitalised on the discovery that these chips are ideally suited for the complex computations required by AI, including large language models like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. This strategic pivot has positioned Nvidia as the backbone of the AI infrastructure, with its chips in high demand by tech giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet, as well as emerging AI players like OpenAI and Tesla.

The company reported $44.1 billion in revenue for the fiscal quarter ending April 2025, a 69% increase from the same period last year, and a net income of $18.78 billion, up 26%. Nvidia’s data centre business, which supplies AI chips, has been the primary driver of this growth, with revenue surging 73% year-on-year. “There is one company in the world that is the foundation for the AI Revolution, and that is Nvidia,” wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives in a June 27 research note.

Global spending on AI infrastructure is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2028, according to the International Data Corporation, further bolstering Nvidia’s growth prospects. The company’s next-generation Blackwell chips, including the recently announced Blackwell Ultra, are expected to power the next wave of AI adoption, supporting models with advanced reasoning capabilities.

Despite its dominance, Nvidia has faced challenges. U.S. trade restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China have impacted sales, with the company reporting a $2.5 billion revenue shortfall in the first quarter of 2025 due to these limitations. Additionally, a $4.5 billion charge was absorbed to account for further restrictions, reducing Nvidia’s sales in China from 21% of total revenue two years ago to 13% today.

Competition is also emerging, with companies like AMD and Intel developing rival AI chips, and tech firms such as Amazon and OpenAI exploring custom chip designs. Google’s use of its own tensor processing units (TPUs) poses another potential threat. Earlier this year, concerns over a low-cost Chinese AI model DeepSeek triggered a 37% drop in Nvidia’s stock from January to April, though it has since rebounded by nearly 74%.

Nvidia’s journey to $4 trillion has been remarkably swift. The company reached a $1 trillion valuation in May 2023, $2 trillion in February 2024, and $3 trillion in June 2024, outpacing all competitors. “This is a historical moment for Nvidia, the tech space flexing its muscles, and speaks to the AI Revolution hitting its next stage of growth,” said Ives, who predicts Microsoft may also cross the $4 trillion threshold this summer.

Analysts remain bullish on Nvidia’s future, with Loop Capital projecting a potential $6 trillion valuation by 2028, citing the company’s “near-monopoly” on critical AI technology. “Nvidia remains essentially a monopoly for critical tech, and it has pricing and margin power,” wrote Loop analysts Ananda Baruah and Alek Valero. Wedbush estimates that every $1 spent on Nvidia’s chips generates an $8–$10 ripple effect across the tech ecosystem.

Nvidia’s success has also elevated CEO Jensen Huang to global prominence. With a net worth of $140 billion, Huang ranks as the tenth wealthiest person worldwide, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His high-profile engagements, including meetings with President Donald Trump and international leaders, have further amplified his influence.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar humiliated at opposition rally in Bihar, not allowed on protest vehicle with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, pushed back

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent MP Pappu Yadav were prevented from sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition politicians in BIhar, leading to a major embarrassment
News Reports

Bihar Bandh over voter list update is Rahul Gandhi’s plan to disrupt Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition has been doing it for years, and...

Shraddha Pandey -
Notably, the last comprehensive SIR in Bihar was conducted in 2003. Contrary to the ‘votebandi’ assertions by the opposition, the SIR is being carried out to address issues like rapid urbanisation, unreported deaths, new voters, the potential inclusion of ineligible foreign nationals, particularly, Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

ECI shreds Tejashwi Yadav’s voter fraud claims, reminds him 47,000 RJD agents are part of the SIR process

Cops stabbed, Hindus lynched, houses and shops torched: Over 25 ghastly instances of Muharram violence reported in the past decade across India

Bihar Bandh cripples ECI operations: How the opposition is undermining a legal electoral exercise to stoke unrest

‘Convert to Islam if you want to keep your job’: Lucknow’s Lulu Mall supervisor Faraz arrested for drugging, raping Hindu woman and blackmailing her...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The heartbeat of Panna Tiger Reserve falls silent: Vatsala, Asia’s oldest elephant, aged over 100, dies

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court accepts fresh petitions against Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar

ANI -

Pappu Yadav and Kanhaiya Kumar humiliated at opposition rally in Bihar, not allowed on protest vehicle with Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, pushed back

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Railways to launch 1,000 new trains in five years, bullet train by 2027, 30000 wagons and 1500 locomotives being made in India every...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar Bandh over voter list update is Rahul Gandhi’s plan to disrupt Monsoon Session of Parliament: Opposition has been doing it for years, and...

Shraddha Pandey -

The Print spreads fake news claiming Centre is conducting study to assess sudden deaths of young Indians after COVID-19, gets fact-checked by PIB

OpIndia Staff -

ECI shreds Tejashwi Yadav’s voter fraud claims, reminds him 47,000 RJD agents are part of the SIR process

OpIndia Staff -

US: Woman handcuffed 6-year-old son and let a Pit Bull tear apart his throat for refusing to clean up the dog’s faeces with bare...

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha Police rounds up over 400 suspected Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Jharsuguda, TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims they are all workers from West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court judge says parents should raise children without any religion or caste, claims it is the only hope for the future

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com