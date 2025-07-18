Friday, July 18, 2025
Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ sold out at IMAX 70mm a year before July 2026 release, the movie on classic Greek mythology is first to be entirely shot on IMAX cameras

This marks the first time in history that tickets have gone on sale a year before a film's opening.

The tickets for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’ went on sale in Imax 70mm film at 25 or 26 locations over the July 12-19 weekend, ahead of the movie’s release in 2026, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, 95 percent of seats were sold, according to exhibition sources, representing approximately 1.5 million USD in sales, despite a relatively small pool of seats.

The ticket sales also included the Thursday screenings of July 16, 2026. The film is a take on the classic Greek myth–starring Matt Damon as the eternal hero Odysseus–is being shot entirely on IMAX film cameras, a first for a commercial feature.

Taking to their X handle, IMAX announced the special ticket sales of Odyssey, exactly a year before the film’s release.

As the night and day unfolded, there were reports of tickets being resold on eBay and other sites for anywhere between 300 and 400 USD, compared to an average retail price of 25-28 USD, said one source, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The hype for the film is above the roofs as this marks the next project for Nolan after the massive success of ‘Oppenheimer’, which did huge business in IMAX theatres.

There are roughly 16 IMAX sites in the U.S. that are part of the offering as of now. The July 17-19 weekend and preview showings are already entirely sold out at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, and the Regal Irvine Spectrum in Orange County, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Elsewhere in California, 77mm seats are almost sold out at IMAX locations in San Francisco, Dublin, and Ontario.

According to the outlet, other sell-out IMAX cinemas are in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Buford, Georgia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Grand Rapids, Michigan; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Dallas, Texas.

High-profile locations in Canada, where IMAX is headquartered, quickly sold out, including the Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga Square and the Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan, both in Toronto, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Across the Atlantic, London’s famous BFI Imax is sold out, as is London’s Science Museum Imax auditorium.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the IMAX screens ponied up more than 190 million USD of Oppenheimer’s total global gross of 975.8 million USD.

‘The Odyssey’ has a net budget of 250 million USD, which will make it the most expensive film of Nolan’s career.

In addition to Damon, the film stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Mia Goth.

The classic story follows the king of Ithaca as he undertakes a long and perilous journey home to his wife Penelope following the Trojan War.

His challenges are many as he spends years encountering a succession of mythical beings, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, the enchantress Circe, and travels to the Underworld, reported the outlet.

