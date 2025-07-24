The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been accused of using the police department to harass certain leaders. The poloce department recently appealed to the Madras High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Chennai Principal District and Sessions Court to Madurai Adheenam Harihara Gnanasambanda Desigar. The advanced bail cancellation pleas were approached before Justice M. Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday, July 23, but the hearing could not be taken up shortage of time.

Tamil Nadu BJP says police department has petitioned court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Madurai Aadheenam only to torment the pontiff.



Inspector of Police B. Padmakumari said in the affidavit filed in support of the plea that due to the ‘non-cooperation’ of the pontiff with the investigation, the authorities urged for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him by the session court.

The FIR was registered under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause rioting), 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 353(2) (making false statements in order to create communal enmity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 24.

Following this, the police called the pontiff for an inquiry on June 30. However, he asked for 20 days time giving old age and poor health condition. This led to summoning him on July 5 but this time he sought to appear through video call. His plea was soon rejected as the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) does not permit such a facility for police inquiry.

What does the TN BJP say

BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran, in response to the petition filed by the police department against the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the Madurai Aadheenam, questioned “what issue the DMK regime wished to divert by focusing on the pontiff”?

In the social media post, he said, Or, does the DMK regime plan to garner the votes of some particular communities by causing agony to Hindu pontiffs by taking forward divisive politics? Or, does the DMK government attempt to block spiritual thought in Tamil Nadu by taking up authoritarianism?” “Whatever may be the idea of the Dravidian model government, nationalists would come together to shatter it, and the DMK government must realise this truth.”

He further urged the state government to withdraw its petition in court. “The DMK government must give up the practice of insulting Hindu religious leaders and the court’s time by filing such petitions in the court.”

Former BJP state president K Annamalai called the action of the state ‘strongly condemnable’.

The BJP leader further highlights the deteriorating condition of the law and order situation across the state of Tamil Nadu by noting that the pending case of the sexual assault of a child where no arrests have been done yet. “The offender of the crime is yet to be arrested. He stated, the police have no time to question the kidney thieving gang. The police department itself faces a situation of a lack of security due to the DMK persons. “When this is the situation, the DMK regime is enacting drama to satisfy some in the name of secularism by coming up with flimsy reasons to target the pontiff,” he said.

What was the case?

Madurai Adheenam alleged that while en route to a Saiva Siddhanta conference, his car was hit by another vehicle near the Ulundurpet-Salem roundabout, which then fled the scene. At a subsequent press conference, he claimed it was a conspiracy to murder him and suggested a possible link to Pakistan. He also stated that the occupants of the other vehicle wore traditional Muslim caps and had beards. His comments quickly went viral on social media.

However, CCTV footage and the police investigation indicated that Adheenam’s vehicle was overspeeding, and the other car had actually stopped after the collision. Disturbed by these remarks, Chennai-based advocate Rajendran lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, arguing that such statements could fuel communal tensions. A case was registered, prompting Adheenam to seek anticipatory bail.

On Saturday, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to the Madurai Adheenam, observing that while his claim of a murder attempt involving Pakistan appeared exaggerated, it did not prima facie amount to hate speech. Judge S. Karthikeyan noted that the Adheenam’s comments lacked a clear intent to incite communal hatred. He also pointed out that the controversy largely stemmed from persistent questioning by media personnel. The court instructed the Chennai Crime Branch to release the Adheenam on bail if arrested or upon his appearance, adding that due to his age above 60, he should not be required to attend any inquiry outside his place of residence.