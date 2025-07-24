Thursday, July 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMadurai Adheenam's anticipatory bail challenged at HC: Tamil Nadu BJP condemns DMK, says the...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Madurai Adheenam’s anticipatory bail challenged at HC: Tamil Nadu BJP condemns DMK, says the party wants to harass Hindu religious leaders

"The DMK government must give up the practice of insulting Hindu religious leaders and the court's time by filing such petitions in the court", TN BJP state President Nainar Nagenthiran stated.

OpIndia Staff
Madurai Adheenam
Image via The Hindu

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has been accused of using the police department to harass certain leaders. The poloce department recently appealed to the Madras High Court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted by the Chennai Principal District and Sessions Court to Madurai Adheenam Harihara Gnanasambanda Desigar. The advanced bail cancellation pleas were approached before Justice M. Nirmal Kumar on Wednesday, July 23, but the hearing could not be taken up shortage of time.

Inspector of Police B. Padmakumari said in the affidavit filed in support of the plea that due to the ‘non-cooperation’ of the pontiff with the investigation, the authorities urged for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to him by the session court.

The FIR was registered under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause rioting), 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 353(2) (making false statements in order to create communal enmity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 24.

Following this, the police called the pontiff for an inquiry on June 30. However, he asked for 20 days time giving old age and poor health condition. This led to summoning him on July 5 but this time he sought to appear through video call. His plea was soon rejected as the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) does not permit such a facility for police inquiry.

What does the TN BJP say

BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran, in response to the petition filed by the police department against the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to the Madurai Aadheenam, questioned “what issue the DMK regime wished to divert by focusing on the pontiff”?

In the social media post, he said, Or, does the DMK regime plan to garner the votes of some particular communities by causing agony to Hindu pontiffs by taking forward divisive politics? Or, does the DMK government attempt to block spiritual thought in Tamil Nadu by taking up authoritarianism?” “Whatever may be the idea of the Dravidian model government, nationalists would come together to shatter it, and the DMK government must realise this truth.”

Screenshot from X

He further urged the state government to withdraw its petition in court. “The DMK government must give up the practice of insulting Hindu religious leaders and the court’s time by filing such petitions in the court.”

Former BJP state president K Annamalai called the action of the state ‘strongly condemnable’.

The BJP leader further highlights the deteriorating condition of the law and order situation across the state of Tamil Nadu by noting that the pending case of the sexual assault of a child where no arrests have been done yet. “The offender of the crime is yet to be arrested. He stated, the police have no time to question the kidney thieving gang. The police department itself faces a situation of a lack of security due to the DMK persons. “When this is the situation, the DMK regime is enacting drama to satisfy some in the name of secularism by coming up with flimsy reasons to target the pontiff,” he said.

What was the case?

Madurai Adheenam alleged that while en route to a Saiva Siddhanta conference, his car was hit by another vehicle near the Ulundurpet-Salem roundabout, which then fled the scene. At a subsequent press conference, he claimed it was a conspiracy to murder him and suggested a possible link to Pakistan. He also stated that the occupants of the other vehicle wore traditional Muslim caps and had beards. His comments quickly went viral on social media.

However, CCTV footage and the police investigation indicated that Adheenam’s vehicle was overspeeding, and the other car had actually stopped after the collision. Disturbed by these remarks, Chennai-based advocate Rajendran lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, arguing that such statements could fuel communal tensions. A case was registered, prompting Adheenam to seek anticipatory bail.

On Saturday, the Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to the Madurai Adheenam, observing that while his claim of a murder attempt involving Pakistan appeared exaggerated, it did not prima facie amount to hate speech. Judge S. Karthikeyan noted that the Adheenam’s comments lacked a clear intent to incite communal hatred. He also pointed out that the controversy largely stemmed from persistent questioning by media personnel. The court instructed the Chennai Crime Branch to release the Adheenam on bail if arrested or upon his appearance, adding that due to his age above 60, he should not be required to attend any inquiry outside his place of residence.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMadurai Adheenam , Madurai bench HC, DMK vs BJP
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bombay HC refuses to stop demolition of illegal dargah in Thane, says mere claims of popularity doesn’t prove its legality and Gazi Salaunddin Trust...

OpIndia Staff -

Is Bangladesh turning into Afghanistan? Yunus regime facilitates restriction on women’s clothing, appeasement of Islamists, finds new love for Taliban and Sharia-compliant society

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court slams Karnataka HC for granting bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in kidnap and murder case, calls it ‘perverse exercise of judicial power’

OpIndia Staff -

Landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement signed in presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer in London

ANI -

Trump tells tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Meta and others to not hire from India and other foreign countries, not to build factories overseas

ANI -

India’s IB launches crackdown on Rohingya infiltration: 5,000 recruits sought with local, Rohingya language skills

OpIndia Staff -

Thailand launches strikes against Cambodia using F-16s as tensions between the neighbours reach a boiling point

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order acquitting all 12 accused in the 2006 Mumbai train bomb blast case

OpIndia Staff -

The US Justice Department told Trump that his name emerged in the Epstein files, claims Wall Street Journal after Trump sued the publication

OpIndia Staff -

CBI unearths massive bribery and inspection scam in private medical colleges, senior officials from Health Ministry, NMC, UGC under lens: Read what the FIR...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com