On Tuesday (8th July 2025), Congress MLA from Gwalior rural made outrageous remarks about those who Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while addressing crowd of party workers at a Nyay Satyagraha in Ashok Nagar. The Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders had gathered to court arrest in protest against the registration of FIR against the party’s state president Jeetu Patwari.

Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar did not take any BJRSS leader’s name and took an indirect jibe, as he said, “Jo mard they wo jang mein gaye, jo hijde they wo sangh mein gaye [Those who were men went to the battlefield, those who were ‘Hijra’ (eunuchs) joined the Sangh. You understood, right? Just a hint is enough].”

Notably, the FIR against Jeetu Patwari was lodged on a complaint by one Gajraj Lodhi, who initially accused a BJP worker of assaulting him. However, he eventually retracted and alleged that Patwari misled him. Following this, an FIR was registered against the Congress leader. In response, the Congress party warned of protests if the FIR was not withdrawn by 7th July.

As the FIR was not withdrawn, several senior Congress leaders and workers gathered in Ashok Nagar for a ‘Nyay Satyagraha’ demonstration, however, Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar ended up making an FIR-worthy statement against RSS leaders.

Sahab Singh Gurjar is often involved in controversies. Last year, he and several others were booked for allegedly assaulting women in Gwalior.