Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Eunuchs joined the Sangh': Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar's transphobic remarks sparks a row
News Reports
Updated:

‘Eunuchs joined the Sangh’: Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar’s transphobic remarks sparks a row

Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar did not take any BJP-RSS leader's name and took an indirect jibe, saying, "Jo mard they wo jang mein gaye, jo hijde they wo sangh mein gaye [Those who were men went to the battlefield, those who were ‘Hijra’ (eunuchs) joined the Sangh. You understood, right? Just a hint is enough].”

OpIndia Staff
Image via HT

On Tuesday (8th July 2025), Congress MLA from Gwalior rural made outrageous remarks about those who Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while addressing crowd of party workers at a Nyay Satyagraha in Ashok Nagar. The Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders had gathered to court arrest in protest against the registration of FIR against the party’s state president Jeetu Patwari.

Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar did not take any BJRSS leader’s name and took an indirect jibe, as he said, “Jo mard they wo jang mein gaye, jo hijde they wo sangh mein gaye [Those who were men went to the battlefield, those who were ‘Hijra’ (eunuchs) joined the Sangh. You understood, right? Just a hint is enough].”

Notably, the FIR against Jeetu Patwari was lodged on a complaint by one Gajraj Lodhi, who initially accused a BJP worker of assaulting him. However, he eventually retracted and alleged that Patwari misled him. Following this, an FIR was registered against the Congress leader. In response, the Congress party warned of protests if the FIR was not withdrawn by 7th July.

As the FIR was not withdrawn, several senior Congress leaders and workers gathered in Ashok Nagar for a ‘Nyay Satyagraha’ demonstration, however, Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar ended up making an FIR-worthy statement against RSS leaders.

Sahab Singh Gurjar is often involved in controversies. Last year, he and several others were booked for allegedly assaulting women in Gwalior.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Love Jihad kingpin busted: Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin’s Rs 100 cr Islamic conversion racket exposed in UP, CM Yogi assures strict action

OpIndia Staff -

Why is Oslo interested in Bihar: Norway Ambassador’s meeting with Prashant Kishor raises more than a few questions

Balendu Singh Angad -

If Mexico, Thailand and others can eliminate dog-mediated rabies, why can’t India?

Anurag -

From importer to self-sufficient powerhouse: How Assam transformed its Fisheries sector into a model for India

Chandrani Das -

Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav claims ECI’s voter list revision drive in Bihar should not happen because he does not like it: Here is how...

Shraddha Pandey -

UK’s King Charles, Bishop, PM Starmer and others go overboard to whitewash Islamic terrorist attack of 7/7, use ‘lives were lost’, as if victims...

Balendu Singh Angad -

Soros-backed NGO amplifies Rahul Gandhi’s disinformation on Bihar voter rolls: Inside ADR’s web of foreign links, Rafale lies, and EC disruption

Amit Kelkar -

Madras High Court pulls up former DMK Minister K Ponmudy for his derogatory remarks against Hinduism, says CBI probe will be ordered if Tamil...

OpIndia Staff -

Cloudbursts, landslides, and rising death toll: Himachal Pradesh faces nature’s fury as the state battles massive floods caused by the monsoon

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan’s Intersys Limited sues OpIndia for defamation in Karachi Court over fentanyl exposé, ignoring jurisdiction rules while sitting on allegations of drug and visa...

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com