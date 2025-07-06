Sunday, July 6, 2025
Updated:

From ‘weakest link’ to ‘bright spot’: How India’s position has strengthened in BRICS over the past decade

The BRICS member was being counted as 'Fragile Five' by January 2014. The scepticism regarding India was at an all-time high. Major international publications had practically written us off and our growth story.

OpIndia Staff

India has grown leaps and bounds in the past 11 years under the Narendra Modi government. The country’s stature in the international sphere has increased manifold since 2014. Once dubbed the ‘weakest link‘ in BRICS, India has successfully broken away from that image during the Congress-led UPA era to being on the path to becoming a global superpower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Brazil to attend the two-day BRICS summit, featuring leaders of the world’s fast-growing economies, to be held on 6th and 7th July this year.

BRICS was envisaged as a significant challenge to global political, economic and financial systems, dominated by US and other Western powers. India has been a part of this intergovernmental organisation since its first summit in 2009 but its influence was negligible.

India was perceived as ‘weakest link’ in BRICS during UPA era

While the PR machinery of the Congress ecosystem continues to bask in false bravado, the reality is that India was considered the weakest link among BRICS countries such as Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

An article published by The Times of India in 2012 highlighted the pessimism surrounding India –

The strength of a chain depends on the weakest link. Unfortunately, India is the weakest link in BRICS. Its chaotic politics, abysmal human development record, low per capita income (the lowest in the group) and uncivil civil society make it an unreliable partner.”

There were talks about the prospect of a country like Indonesia replacing India at BRICS.

As India fails to deliver on its promise of growth, a smaller Asian country Indonesia, finds itself in a position to lure investors away from the third largest economy in the region with higher stock market returns, better fiscal management and lower inflation,” stated an article by CNBC in 2012.

The global pessimism surrounding India, which was under the Congress-led UPA rule at the time, was not unwarranted. Our country faltered significantly on economic parameters.

By 2013, India’s growth rate was down to just 5.5%, which was way behind other BRICS nations. China, for instance, was growing at 7.8%.

It was predicted that India would lose its investment-grade rating. At the same time, India under UPA era was reeling with low investor confidence, high inflation and external debt.

Our industrial output in 2013 was about 2%, way behind South Africa, Russia, Brazil and China. On the other hand, India’s inflation stood at a staggering 9.3%.

Graphic by Sarvesh Sharma/Mint

The BRICS member was being counted as ‘Fragile Five’ by January 2014. The scepticism regarding India was at an all-time high. Major international publications had practically written us off and our growth story.

The beginning of Modi era and India’s changing destiny

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, he realised that India must be made strong economically for it to be able to assert power on the global stage.

He channelised his efforts to boost productivity and industrial output, regain investor confidence and bring down inflation. Political stability, coupled with a clear economic vision, steered India out of deep waters.

By 2018, India was recognised as the ‘bright spot’ among BRIC nations. Under the Narendra Modi govt, India has been the fastest-growing large economy. In Financial Year 2024-2025, it registered the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth among BRICS countries.

India also surpassed China in industrial growth. In the past 11 years, the country’s economic trajectory has been turned around through decisive political leadership, fiscal prudence, and structural reforms. The resulting economic stability has led to upgradation of sovereign credit ratings.

From being the weakest link in BRICS in 2012, India is today shaping the future of the international organisation. It is a principal force in this bloc against Western dominance. Our country has moved on from merely playing a passive role at BRICS to being a dominant and strategic partner.

How India is reshaping BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew the importance of international cooperation and has thus attended all BRICS summits so far. India is today contributing to the ever-evolving framework of BRICS as a proactive agenda-setter.

In September 2021, BRICS adopted a counter-terrorism action plan under PM Modi’s leadership during the 13th summit. A BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group was formed to address the meance of terrorism in all its forms.

These measures helped pivot the international organisation from broad declarations to concrete mechanisms, involving intelligence sharing, capacity building, preventing the misuse of financial and digital networks by terrorist organisations.

Under PM Modi’s Chairship, BRICS jointly committed to pursuing a system that is more democratic, transparent, representative, and accountable. BRICS Startup Forum was the result of India’s emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship.

At the same time, India has introduced Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), which is built on Aadhar, UPI and CoWin, as a new pillar of BRICS cooperation in empowerment and digital transformation.

Conclusion

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged from the sidelines to the centre table of the BRICS.

India continues to play a significant role in voicing the concerns of the Global South, cooperating in space sector, green development and anti-corruption efforts.

Owing to the clarity, vision and diplomacy of the Modi government, India is not just reshaping policies at BRICS but actively transforming its purpose and priorities.

