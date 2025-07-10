In Odisha, an ambulance was severely vandalised during a Muharram procession in Remuna, Balasore district. The disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about public decency and awareness regarding emergency response.

An ambulance carrying critically ill children was attacked by a mob of Islamists during a Muharram procession in Remuna, Odisha.



Stones and sticks were used to shatter the vehicle's windows, injuring the children and parents inside.



The attack occurred at around 10:30 PM on Sunday, July 6, near Hatiagand Square in Remuna Bazaar. The ambulance was transporting a Hindu man, Rashmiranjan Sahu, along with his wife Urmila and their two children. Their three-and-a-half-year-old son Smrutiranjan and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Labanya, were suffering from high fever, prompting the family to rush to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital for emergency treatment.

The vehicle was being driven by Gajendra Das, with helper Sureshwar Mahalik and attendant Satyaban Das on board.

Details of the attack

According to reports, the ambulance, bearing registration number OD02BJ-5937, was attacked while trying to navigate through the congested procession route. A group of around 10–15 individuals first stopped the vehicle. Despite the siren being on, the crowd reportedly hurled abuses at the driver. Moments later, a mob started pelting the vehicle with stones and striking it with sticks, questioning the use of the siren during the Muharram procession.

In the chaos, the crowd allegedly dragged the helper out of the vehicle, beat him up, tore his shirt, and smashed the rear glass of the ambulance. The violent attack worsened the situation and caused injuries to both children and their parents. Shards of shattered glass struck the children and their parents, leaving them bloodied.

The frightened driver reportedly turned off the siren and remained stuck at the spot for over half an hour before managing to move the vehicle forward.

The father of the children shared that his son was running a 104- degree fever and in desperation they covered their child with their own bodies during the attack by Islamists. While, there were bystanders who continue to assault the vehicle from behind.

A case has been registered by an ambulance staff at the Remuna police station but no arrest have been made so far.

Before the beginning of the festival Muharram, a peace committee was set up and guidelines were laid down. One of the rule include was cut-off time of 10 PM which were agreed upon. However, the procession continued till mid night, raising concerns over enforcement and public safety.