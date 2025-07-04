On 3rd July 2025, the Kelwara town of the Rajsamand district in Rajasthan remained closed as Hindu rights organisations protested against permission for Tajiya procession to be taken out on Muharram (6th July) in Kumbhalgarh Fort. The local Hindu activists expressed discontent against the Archaeological Department as Kumbhalgarh Fort is a protected monument and demanded a ban Muharram procession inside the fort.

In compliance with the Bandh called by Hindu groups, all the shops in the market were found locked throughout the day. On Thursday evening, many people gathered and surrounded the Kumbhalgarh fort. They protested and demanded a ban on Muharram Tajiya procession. At the same time, more than 200 policemen reached the spot to control the situation. But people started moving forward by breaking the barricades.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti member Rajneesh Sharma said that according to the Archaeological Department, permission is not given to enter the fort after 5 pm. In such a situation, permission should not be given to take tajias in the evening. Permission is also not given to enter the fort for organising events on Hanuman Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

He further said that the protest will continue on 5th of July as well. Sharma added that shops will be opened in the market from 6 am to 8 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm for buying essential goods. Apart from this, the markets will remain closed for the whole day.

On the other hand, Kumbhalgarh MLA Surendra Singh Rathore has assured the Hindu organization that the problem will be resolved. If this does not happen, the MLA will retire from politics and join the protest.

In view of the prevailing tension in the area, the police department has also deployed a large police force in Kumbhalgarh Fort and Kelwara town.