Nearly an year after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor, another disturbing rape case has come to light from Kolkata, West Bengal. This incident bears a chilling similarity to the RG Kar rape case as a 24-year-old female student was gang-raped inside the Kasba Law College by three men.

The Kolkata Police arrested the accused within twelve hours. Yet, this horrifying episode raises a critical question: how can such extreme acts of violence occur within educational institutions, and what must be done to prevent them?

The city, once fondly called the City of Joy, seems to be losing its soul. Kolkata, a major metropolitan city often considered progressive and culturally rich, now finds its image tarnished. The safety of women is under constant threat—even in institutions that should be safe havens. Women continue to live with fear and insecurity, whether on public roads, inside classrooms, or even within the walls of their own homes.

It’s essential to acknowledge that a systemic failure played a crucial role in both of these incidents. Nearly six years ago, the West Bengal government promised to reduce violence against doctors by installing security equipment, employing more women guards, and controlling access points in public hospitals. But none of these safety measures had been implemented at RG Kar Medical College, where the young doctor was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024. The room where she was resting after a 36-hour shift had no lock. Imagine a woman trying to rest in a place where an unknown intruder could wake her at 3 a.m. and commit such a heinous crime.

Despite government directives issued in mid-August 2024 mandating increased CCTV coverage, better lighting, more female guards, and dedicated duty rooms, the ground reality still lags far behind. The system failed her.

A similar vulnerability existed in the Kasba Law College incident. Reports suggest that the accused included insiders—a former student and two staff members—making the case even more appalling. The survivor, who is thankfully alive, stated that she was even filmed during the act, which reveals the extent of the violation and depravity involved.

The issue extends far beyond medical and law colleges. Women face sexual assault, harassment, molestation, and rape in numerous spaces—often by known persons. While some cases are officially registered, many go unreported due to stigma, fear, or lack of support. Women face threats both outside and inside their homes—from strangers, friends, and even family members.

Sadly, this is just one case out of more than 35,000 crimes against women in West Bengal alone, and this number keeps rising. In some reports, one of the rape accused was even a local TMC leader. According to the NCRB 2022 data, approximately 85 rape cases are reported every day in India. And many more remain buried under shame and silence, especially among the marginalized who rarely make headlines.

The conviction rate for rape cases is just 28%, meaning 7 out of 10 accused walk free, while only 5–8% of cases turn out to be false. This glaring disparity is a harsh reflection of the government’s inability to thoroughly investigate and prosecute these crimes.

As per an India Today report, rape has become a daily occurrence. In 2022, India reported 86 cases per day, up from 77 in 2020 and 87 in 2021. Rajasthan recorded the highest number with 5,399 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (3,029), Maharashtra (2,904), and Uttar Pradesh (3,690). On the other end of the spectrum, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, and Puducherry had only one victim per lakh population. Delhi, infamous for high-profile sexual violence cases, reported 12 victims per lakh. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Karnataka reported around two victims per lakh, aligning with the national average of five.

The 2012 Delhi gang rape case, commonly known as the Nirbhaya case, shook the entire nation and led to widespread protests, global outrage, and eventually, significant legal reforms. The case led to the formation of the Justice Verma Committee, which recommended faster trials, stricter punishments, and comprehensive institutional reforms. It also birthed the Nirbhaya Fund, created in 2013 to enhance women’s safety.

Yet, the effectiveness of the fund is questionable. In 2023–24, a total of ₹7,213 crore was allocated for women’s safety through the Nirbhaya Fund. Out of this, only ₹5,119 crore (around 70%) had been utilized by December 8, 2023. This means nearly one out of every three rupees remains unutilized, raising questions on government priorities and bureaucratic delays. Despite the outrage and promise of change, even 13 years after Nirbhaya, India’s women still face the same dangers—with slightly better laws but little improvement in ground-level implementation.

Despite clear laws, state funds, and media attention, the reality on the ground is bleak. Campuses aren’t safe, streets aren’t safe, and homes aren’t safe. This is not just a Kolkata problem. It’s a national emergency, and it demands more than symbolic gestures. Until we fix our systems, hold institutions accountable, and truly empower women to speak up without fear, we will continue to count the number of rapes as statistics.

It is about time that authorities in Kolkata in particular step up and ensure that women can feel safe in their colleges and workspaces without having to worry about getting raped and killed. RG Kar didn’t wake them up from their slumber, will Kasba Law College case do that?