In June last week, a 5-year-old boy died of rabies after a stray bit him. The child developed symptoms even after getting three doses of the vaccine. The incident took place on 31st May and the boy died on 28th June. A pack of stray dogs mauled a six-year-old boy to death in Ludhiana, Punjab, in March this year, despite locals’ attempts to save the child. In May 2024, a woman in a village near Ludhiana was fatally attacked by a pack of stray dogs. From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh and from Rajasthan to Karnataka, cases of dog bites are rising every year at an exponential pace.

The victims are often the most vulnerable, young children playing outside, elderly individuals walking near their homes, or unsuspecting workers and passersby. Graphic reports of bites and mauling are making headlines, and public outcry is mounting. The question is, just how dangerous has the stray dog situation become, and why is it worsening?

Bites on the rise across states

According to national statistics, there has been an alarming surge in dog bite cases in recent years. In 2023 alone, there were 30 lakh, or 3 million, cases of dog bites reported across India. In the following year, 2024, there were 21.95 lakh dog bite incidents reported. Though it may appear to be a slight drop, this cannot be seen as a reason to celebrate. Almost 22 lakh cases of dog bites is not a small number by any measure. A notable portion of these cases result in fatalities, and this is not merely accidental. It reflects systemic negligence by the authorities, inadequate legal response, and, at times, an overly romanticised approach towards stray dogs by sections of animal lovers.

Notably, around 20% of the victims in 2024 were children under the age of 15, reflecting how youngsters are disproportionately at risk. In some states, there has been a sharp spike in the number of cases. For instance, in Punjab, 22,912 dog bite cases were reported in 2024, a 47% jump from 15,519 cases in 2022. In just the first two months of 2025, there were 4,692 dog bite incidents in the state, suggesting the number could set a new record by the end of the year.

In the southern states, Kerala reported 2,00,000 dog bite cases in 2022 alone. Andhra Pradesh reported an alarming 7,05,555 dog bite cases in the same year, according to the Integrated Health Information Platform. These numbers show that the threat is widespread, from urban centres to rural villages. Every day, thousands of Indians suffer the trauma and the infection risk posed by stray dog bites.

Rabies deaths still high in key states

Dog bites are not just injuries. They can turn into a death sentence when rabies enters the picture. According to the World Health Organisation, India is the world’s rabies hotspot with 36% of global rabies deaths. In 2023, while official data recorded 286 deaths due to dog bites in the country and 48 rabies deaths were recorded in 2024, experts fear that this may be an undercount given inconsistent surveillance. WHO noted that every year around 18,000 to 20,000 people die of rabies in India, mostly caused by dog bites. The overall toll is likely higher, as many cases go unreported or are misdiagnosed, especially in rural areas.

State-wise data varies. Kerala has seen a worrying rise in human rabies cases. In 2023, the state alone reported 25 rabies deaths, out of which 17 were confirmed and 8 suspected. In 2024, the number rose to 26, out of which 22 were confirmed and 4 suspected. Several children died despite getting vaccinated, raising concerns about possible vaccine failure or delays in treatment.

In Punjab, though there is a surge in the number of dog bite cases, officially recorded deaths by rabies stood at one in the last five years. It shows the victims in Punjab are getting timely post-exposure vaccines, preventing the virus from claiming lives.

In Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populous state in the country, 19 people died of rabies in 2022. The most recent case of a Kabaddi player dying of rabies after getting bitten by a puppy while he was rescuing it from a drain is one of the most shocking cases. The 22-year-old state-level Kabaddi player died after he ignored the bite by the puppy as just a scratch and did not take the vaccine. Three months after the incident, symptoms started to appear and he succumbed to the viral infection. A video of him in his last days went viral on social media.

These deaths from across states show that rabies remains a lurking killer in India’s stray dog crisis, specifically where vaccination and awareness efforts are not at par.

Rabies – A deadly virus with no second chances

Rabies remains one of the deadliest viral diseases known to mankind, with a 100% fatality rate once clinical symptoms appear. If post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is not administered on time, survival is nearly impossible. The final stages are horrifying, the patient experiences delirium, severe hydrophobia, muscle spasms, and unbearable pain.

Death is inevitable, often preceded by immense psychological and physical trauma. In most cases, the agony could have been prevented with timely vaccines. Yet, in India, thousands continue to die each year due to lack of awareness, poor access to vaccines, and delays in basic medical intervention.

Children, elderly and persons with disability among the victims

The human stories behind these statistics are heart-rending. The most vulnerable in society, small children, the elderly, outdoor workers and persons with disabilities, often fall prey to stray dogs as they are unable to defend themselves.

In one of the most recent incidents, a seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in a field in Alwar, Rajasthan. In 2024, an 82-year-old woman living in a hut was surrounded and killed by stray dogs in Telangana The pack of dogs ate flesh of her body as a prized hunt. In Bengaluru, a 76-year-old retired teacher was fatally attacked during her morning walk in 2024.

In Noida, the case of a 7-month-old infantg being killed by a street dog shook the nation, as the child’s labourer parents were working nearby. The incident went unnoticed by passers-by until it was too late.

There have been incidents where rabid dogs go on a biting spree. In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a rabid dog reportedly bit at least 17 people within an hour in a crowded locality. A similar case was reported in 2024 in Kharar, Punjab, where a rabid dog bit 22 people, including 15 children.

These examples make it clear that no one is safe. From toddlers to senior citizens, anyone can become a victim of stray dogs at any time, anywhere. Beyond the immediate pain and trauma of bites, survivors often carry lasting scars and psychological fear. For the families of those who die, the loss is immeasurable. Each case fuels public anger and the demand for action to prevent the next tragedy. However, nothing happens, thanks to irresponsible dog feeders, inaction by the administration and judicial overreach.

Hospitals struggle with vaccine shortages

The surge in bites and rabies exposures has placed a heavy burden on India’s healthcare system. Hospitals and clinics are often the last line of defence as they provide anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) shots and immunoglobulin to bite victims. However, shortages of these lifesaving vaccines have been a recurring problem, undermining treatment efforts.

For example, in late 2023, government hospitals in Chandigarh ran completely out of stock of anti-rabies vaccine and serum for over a week. Around 100 dog bite patients a day, including those from Haryana and Punjab, were turned away, leaving them in limbo due to the lack of vaccine supply. A similar case of shortage was reported in Kerala in mid-2023 when Kozhikode’s Medical College Hospital faced a severe shortage of the vaccine for around two months, forcing dog bite victims to buy the vaccine from private pharmacies at inflated prices.

Even rabies immunoglobulin, which is administered in category III bites, was in acute short supply. After a gap of two months, the shortage was over due to government efforts, but it revealed systemic gaps in planning and distribution.

When it comes to the countryside, access to the vaccine is even worse. In rural clinics, stocks run out often and many villages are far from facilities that carry vaccines. It is not surprising that over 75% of India’s rabies cases occur in rural communities, where people have poor access to diagnostics and post-exposure prophylaxis. If a patient is not administered the required series of vaccine shots in time, it can turn fatal.

Furthermore, another barrier is the inability to visit the hospitals that have the vaccine. Poor families do not find enough money to travel to nearby cities where they can get the vaccine, and the dog bite incident turns fatal for the victim. Such are the cases that often do not make it to the national statistics. All these factors contribute to needless deaths.

Another problem is the lack of awareness. Many bite victims do not wash wounds properly or fail to complete the full vaccine course. The result is that hospitals, especially in cities, see a continuous influx of cases, while those in the hinterlands may see patients arriving in advanced stages of rabies, when little can be done. The strain on health infrastructure, from vaccine supply to cold chain to trained personnel, is a critical aspect of the stray dog menace that needs urgent attention.

Why the stray dog menace is worsening

Despite being aware that the issue has persisted for decades, the central and state governments and local administrations have failed to address it. The stray dog problem has continued to escalate in many parts of India. There are several key reasons for this failure.

One of the top reasons is the ineffective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. It was designed to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs to reduce the population and the risk of rabies. However, despite being the “humane” and recommended method, it has not been implemented at the required scale.

Studies have revealed that 90% of stray dogs need to be sterilised in a short span to see long-term decline. However, the goal remains unmet across the country. As per estimates, there are 35 million stray dogs in the country, which may be just half of the real number. However, most municipalities lack adequate resources, personnel and funding.

For instance, in Andhra Pradesh, only around 68,000 dogs were sterilised in recent years out of several lakhs. Worse, reports suggest male dogs are being sterilised in disproportionately higher numbers, though sterilising females has a more significant impact on population control. In some areas, contractors have been found inflating sterilisation figures. An Animal Welfare Board inspection in Andhra Pradesh found mismatched records and substandard facilities. The ABC Rules 2023 were framed to bring stricter oversight, but enforcement remains inconsistent on the ground.

The inconsistent implementation of the ABC programme is just the tip of the iceberg. The real problem is the unregulated feeding of stray dogs by self-declared “well-meaning individuals or groups” who claim to be dog lovers. It is understandable that compassion for animals is important. However, feeding stray dogs without structure or accountability has led to the formation of aggressive packs, especially near residential colonies.

Dogs become territorial around feeding points and often attack those perceived as threats. Feeding often occurs at gates, parks or markets, leading to friction with other residents. According to the rules designed by the Animal Welfare Board, it is the responsibility of Resident Welfare Associations to create designated feeding zones away from sensitive areas like playgrounds or building entrances.

However, the so-called dog lovers living in and around the societies often refuse to agree to such feeding areas and claim that dogs have equal rights to live in the societies as humans. It not only creates situations of human-animal conflict but also creates conflict among residents and “dog lovers”. Videos of violent confrontations between dog lovers and residents often surface on social media.

The issue is so adverse that when RWAs try to create designated feeding areas, these dog lovers file complaints with the police and AWBI, leading to harassment. Without simultaneous sterilisation and vaccination efforts, such feeding intentionally contributes to population growth and the risk of attack.

The issue gets further complicated when pet abandonment and unregulated breeding come into the picture. According to reports, pet adoption saw a surge during COVID-19 pandemic. However, over the years, many of those pets were abandoned. Many dogs seen on the streets are former pets or their offspring. Unsold puppies from breeders and dogs abandoned by owners who cannot manage them often end up on the streets. Backyard breeding and poorly regulated pet shops also add to the problem. While laws exist under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, enforcement is minimal.

Finally, another major issue is the administrative and legal obstacles that often block urgent interventions. Indian laws prohibit the indiscriminate killing of strays, which limits the authorities’ ability to act swiftly in crises. High Court orders and petitions from animal rights groups frequently delay relocation or control efforts. A recent PIL in Punjab revealed that local bodies had failed to implement their own animal control by-laws.

In 2024, while hearing a PIL submitted by a disability rights NGO, the Delhi High Court noted, “There is misplaced public sympathy and a notion of love for these animals. People who claim to be animal lovers are going about it in the wrong manner. Strays have taken over public parks. Can children go to play there? It is a genuine problem, and we cannot have this situation where children are bitten by stray animals and they cannot play in parks.” The bench said that nowhere in the world “will you find a whole city taken over by dogs and monkeys”.

Conclusion

India stands at a crossroads. The stray dog menace has gone from a background issue to a public safety emergency. With over 20,000 rabies deaths a year and rising bite cases, it is no longer tolerable. The goal of a “Rabies-Free India by 2030” will remain a fantasy unless urgent reforms are adopted.

Sterilisation must be scaled up with strict accountability. The ABC Rules 2023 need real enforcement, not token compliance. Vaccine availability across all regions must be guaranteed. Every dog bite, however small, must be treated with urgency and immediate access to post-exposure care.

We also need to move past polarised debates and adopt a balanced approach that protects human life while promoting humane control. Designated feeding zones, stricter penalties for abandonment, and involving responsible citizens in sterilisation drives can form part of the solution. Dog feeders who call themselves dog lovers need to understand that they are putting people’s lives in danger. Strict penalties should be imposed on those who do not follow regulations, and they should be made to pay compensation for dog bites induced by the strays fed by them.

Lastly, political will is non-negotiable. The problem is technical, but the failure has been administrative. We have the means to act. What we lack is the resolve. If we continue to ignore this issue, the cost will be measured in lives lost and public trust eroded. The time for cosmetic measures is over. India must act, and act now.