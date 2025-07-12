During the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, India’s ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. The decision was taken during India’s official nomination for the 2024–25 cycle.

With this, the heritage site becomes the 44th property to receive this recognition. This global honour celebrates India’s enduring cultural legacy, demonstrating its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, glorified and highly praised the historic achievement and congratulated the people of India on this milestone.

These ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu.



Out of 390 forts in Maharashtra, only 12 forts were selected under the Maratha Military Landscapes of India. The discussion on the inclusion of this site lasted 59 minutes during the committee meeting in Paris, France. Eighteen out of 20 State Parties supported India’s proposal.

Following the positive recommendations by 18 State Parties, all member states, UNESCO, the World Heritage Centre, and the Advisory Bodies of UNESCO (ICOMOS, IUCN) congratulated the Indian delegation on this momentous opportunity.

The proposal was sent for consideration by the World Heritage Committee in January 2024. After a rigorous eighteen-month-long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and a site visit by the ICOMOS mission to review the locations, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee this evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.

Maratha military landscape (Source: PIB)

Significance of the Site

The Maratha military ideology originated in the 17th century under the rule of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1670 CE, extending through subsequent rulers until the Peshwa rule concluded in 1818 CE. These forts are not just stone structures – they are enduring symbols of Maratha valour, organization, and strategic brilliance.

Spread across mountains and coastlines, their architecture reflects tactical genius in resisting invasions. This unique blend of natural defense, military efficiency, and cultural grandeur is now being appreciated by the entire world.

From the 17th to the 19th centuries CE, this brilliant network of twelve forts demonstrates the military strategic vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire. The sites, spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu. The forts are protected under two divisions. Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee Fort are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. Rajgad, Khanderi Fort, and Pratapgad are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are situated in hilly terrains and are therefore known as hill forts. Pratapgad, nestled within dense woods, is classified as a hill-forest fort. Panhala, located on a plateaued hill, is a hill-plateau fort. Vijaydurg, positioned along the shoreline, is a notable coastal fort, while Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by the sea, are recognized as island forts. Located across a diverse range — from coastal outposts to hilltop strongholds — these forts reflect a profound understanding of geography and strategic defense planning. Together, they form a cohesive military landscape that outlines the innovation and regional adaptation of fortification in India.

Recognition of the Site

This recognition is not just a celebration of history, but also a result of strong administrative will. In 2021, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra, the proposal to grant these forts permanent UNESCO World Heritage status was rejected, and they were placed only on a tentative list.

At that time, ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites), which evaluates nominations on behalf of UNESCO, had recommended rejecting the nomination, stating that the proposal lacked “concrete and credible evidence of how the military defense system of the 12 forts functioned in an integrated manner.” That gap has now been addressed. With a stronger, revised submission, the Maratha Military Landscapes have been granted full World Heritage status.

The Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India, and Maharashtra’s concerned departments worked together to prepare comprehensive reports and present the historical importance of these military landscapes on the international stage. It is worth noting that the first initiative to seek such recognition for these forts was taken in 2015 by Devendra Fadnavis during his first term as Chief Minister.

On the one hand, some regional parties are accusing the current state government of compromising Marathi identity, especially due to the promotion of Hindi in primary education. But the truth remains that it is the BJP government that has actively worked to preserve and globalize Marathi heritage.’ “Preserving history is not just about remembering the past — it is about giving future generations a sense of identity. And now, that identity has received a new honor on the global stage.”

Recognition at the Global Level

The site received its nomination under UNESCO’s criteria (iv) and (vi), which recognize its outstanding representation of a living cultural tradition, remarkable architectural and technological value, and strong connections to significant historical events and practices.

UNESCO’s inclusion of such sites is aimed at safeguarding and promoting globally shared heritage, focusing on Outstanding Universal Values (OUVs) found in cultural, natural, and mixed properties across 196 member countries.

India’s heritage recognition at global level (Source: PIB)



India, currently serving as a member of the World Heritage Committee for the 2021–25 period, has been actively showcasing its cultural legacy on the international stage. This prestigious recognition reflects New India’s consistent efforts to elevate Bharat’s heritage globally and highlights the dedicated work of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Maharashtra government in preserving these monumental landmarks. In the previous year, the Moidams of Charaideo in Assam were added to the World Heritage List during the 46th session of the committee held in New Delhi.

India now holds the 6th position worldwide and ranks 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of the number of World Heritage Sites. The World Heritage Convention of 1972 has been ratified by 196 nations. Currently, India has 62 sites on the Tentative List — a prerequisite for future consideration for World Heritage status. As per the norms, each country may nominate only one site annually for final inclusion.

The Archaeological Survey of India acts as the central authority handling all matters related to World Heritage on behalf of the Government of India.