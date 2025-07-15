On 15th July, the Supreme Court of India took a sharp stand against a petitioner who claimed harassment for feeding stray dogs in Noida. The apex court suggested that such acts should be carried out at home rather than in public spaces. The court questioned the petitioner, “Why don’t you feed them in your own house?” The two-judge bench, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, was hearing a plea challenging the March 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Vikram Nath bluntly asked the petitioner to feed the dogs at home rather than on the streets. The bench expressed concerns about safety and public inconvenience caused by uncontrolled street dog feeding.

Bench highlights safety risks and lack of public space

The petitioner argued that he was only following Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which places responsibility for feeding community animals on local bodies, RWAs, or apartment owners’ associations, through designated points.

However, the apex court was not convinced. The court said, “We should leave every lane, every road open for these large-hearted people? There is all space for these animals, no space for humans.” The bench pointed out the impracticality of allowing public spaces to be taken over by dog feeders. The bench went on to suggest a solution with a dose of sarcasm, “Open a shelter in your own house. Feed every dog in the community in your own house.”

‘Try cycling in the morning’ – practical risks flagged

The arguments soon turned to the dangers faced by morning walkers, bicycle riders and two-wheeler riders due to the presence of free-roaming dogs. One of the judges asked the petitioner, “You go on cycling in the morning?” and suggested, “Try doing it and see what happens.” The petitioner’s counsel replied that he took regular morning walks and encountered dogs often. The court responded, “Morning walkers are also at risk. Cycle riders and two-wheelers are at greater risk.”

Given the overlap in concerns, the court tagged the plea with a similar ongoing matter for a consolidated hearing. The court was focused on the broader implications for public safety than on procedural compliances when the petitioner said designated feeding spots were created in Greater Noida but not in Noida.

Allahabad High Court ordered balance in rights of animals and public safety

The matter in the Supreme Court stemmed from a March 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court, where the bench had tried to balance the rights of animals with public safety. The court had observed, “While protection of street dogs would be warranted… at the same time, the authorities will have to bear in mind the concern of the common man, such that their movement on streets is not hampered by attacks by these street dogs.”

The High Court had urged authorities to act with “due sensitivity” towards both humans and animals, while ensuring strict implementation of the ABC Rules and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

The stray dog menace in India has reached an epidemic level. In 2024, there were 37 lakh cases of dog bite reported across the country. Some states like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala have seen a spike in dog bite cases over the years. While animal lovers claim saving stray dogs is a community’s responsibility, with an estimated population of around 7 crores, stray dogs have made it impossible for children, the elderly, pedestrians, disabled and other vulnerable people to fearlessly walk on the streets.