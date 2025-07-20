Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIndian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSports
Updated:

Indian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match called off: Details

OpIndia Staff
India vs Pakistan match got cancelled| Photo Credit: Times of India

On Saturday (20th July), the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has been called off amid widespread outrage over the match.

According to reports, the decision follows the withdrawal of multiple Indian cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers (Yusuf and Irfan). There was massive outrage among the Indian public over the scheduling of the match in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terrorist attack.

WCL sponsor Easemytrip made a post on X saying, ” EaseMyTrip will not be associated with or participate in any WCL match involving Pakistan. We proudly continue to support the India Champions and stand firmly by our team. However, as a matter of principle, we do not support or promote any match that includes Pakistan. This position was communicated unambiguously to the WCL team from the beginning. EaseMyTrip supports Team India, but will not engage in any match featuring Pakistan”.

What is World Championship of Legends

The WCL is a cricket tournament that features famous retired international stars from various cricketing nations. It is sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The 2025 edition runs from 18th July to 2nd August across the four venues in the UK. The participating teams are from India, Pakistan, England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia. India is the defending champion, defeating Pakistan in the 2024 final.

Background: The Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

On 22nd April 2025, in a cowardly act, several Pakistani terrorists invaded the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam. They brutally killed 26 Hindus based on their religion. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On 7th May, in response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a fully-fledged cross-border anti terrorist operation, targeting and destroying multiple terror camps in Pakistan via missile strikes.

Why was the match cancelled

The match was cancelled after key Indian players refused to play against Pakistan. Shikhar Dhawan publicly shared an email dated 11th May, 2025, affirming his stance: My country is everything; nothing is above the nation”

Apart from that, the tournament sponsor EaseMyTrip also declared it would boycott all matches involving Pakistan, emphasising its “Bharat First” policy.

In a viral social media post, Pakistani Captain Shahid Afridi made a derogatory remark on the Pahalgam terror attack. He told the local reporters in Pakistan, “The terrorists continued to kill people in Pahalgam for an hour, and not a single Indian soldier out of 8 lakh showed up. But when they did, they blamed Pakistan, India carries out terrorism itself, kills its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan”.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

India’s shifting religious composition: Hindu population declines, Muslim and Christian shares rise in West Bengal and North-Eastern states

Shriti Sagar -

How the Balrampur conversion racket exposes the modus operandi of sexual harassment, blackmail, and a foreign-funded Islamist network in India

Anurag -

Aligarh Muslim University: Hindu employee narrates how he is being mocked for wearing tilak, accuses officer Sameer of harassment and religious discrimination

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai lies about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to whitewash Mughal atrocities: When false moral equivalence becomes historical slander

Jinit Jain -

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan issues apology for claiming that farmers become contract killers when they have no work, says ‘didn’t mean to hurt anyone’

ANI -

ISIS-style conversion racket busted: UP Police exposes pan-India Islamic radicalization syndicate; 10 accused linked to PFI, SDPI arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Trump admin escalates tensions with Brazil, revokes visa of Supreme Court Judge for ordering ankle monitor, house arrest & other restrictions on ex-president Bolsonaro

ANI -

First Balasore self-immolation, now Greater Noida suicide: Why do we need such tragedies to wake us up to the problem of harassment of students

Chandrani Das -

Assam govt cracks down on illegal encroachment, ‘rattled’ Mamata Banerjee claims persecution of Bengalis, Himanta Biswa Sarma slams appeasement politics of TMC supremo

OpIndia Staff -

UP Islamic conversion racket: Jalaluddin posed as RSS member, used PM Modi’s photo on letterhead to lure and convert minor Hindu girls to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com