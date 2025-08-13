Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that that Bengali-speaking citizens were being harassed and evicted from Jai Hind Colony in BJP-ruled Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, it has emerged that the no such eviction order was issued by the government. This revelation was made by Nityanand Rai, the Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs, in response to an unstarred question asked by Trinamool Congress MP June Maliah.

The TMC MP had raised five questions pertaining to the alleged eviction of Bengali-speaking Indian citizens. “(a) whether the Government has received complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony and Vasant kunj, New Delhi; (b) if so, under what legal provisions or notifications these actions are being carried out; (c) the number of families affected by the eviction drive in that area; (d) whether the Government has verified the citizenship or legal residency status of the evicted persons; and (e) whether any compensation or relocation plan has been initiated for the affected families, if so, the details thereof?” the TMC MP asked.

Responding to this earlier this month, Minister Rai stated that the Delhi government has not not carried out any eviction drive nor have they received any written complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The minister, however, added that one complaint was made on social media platform X on 10th July 2025.

“(a) to (e): The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has informed that they have not carried out any eviction drive nor have they received any written complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi except one post on social media platform ‘X’ on 10.07.2025. Jai Hind Colony Vasant Kunj is a J.J. cluster, and no piped water network exists in this cluster. Water is supplied to the residents of this cluster through tankers daily as a routine, which is still continuing. It has also been informed that 2 (two) electricity connections were disconnected on 08.07.2025 in compliance of the Hon’ble Civil Court’s judgement dated 14.05.2024 (Civil Suit No. 56914/2016),” Minister Rai responded in a written reply on 5th August.

Before this, TMC MP June Maliah had asked in the Lok Sabha whether the Government is aware of the ongoing eviction drive and has received complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony. She also sought the details thereof along with the legal provisions or notifications under which these actions are being carried out. In addition, the TMC leader also inquired about the number of families affected by the eviction drive in that area; (d) whether the Government has verified the citizenship or legal residency status of the evicted persons and if so, the details thereof and whether any compensation or relocation plan has been initiated for the affected families and if so, she sought details of the same.

Responding to this on 31st July 2025, Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokharam Sahu stated that the Delhi Development Authority have not carried out any eviction drive nor received any complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Thus, the question of legal provisions for carrying out eviction proceedings, number of evicted families and compensation to them, does not arise.

“(a) to (e) Action is taken by the land owning agencies from time to time to get the encroachments cleared/demolished from their land. As informed by Delhi Development Authority, they have not carried out any eviction drive nor received any complaints regarding the disconnection of electricity and water supply in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. In view thereof, the question of legal provisions for carrying out eviction proceedings and the question of number of evicted families, compensation to them or relocation plan for them does not arise,” the Minister stated in response to the TMC MP’s unstarred question.

He continued, “Also, as informed by Delhi Jal Board, they have not received any written complaint regarding disconnection of water supply in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi except one post on social media platform ‘X’ on 10.07.2025. In addition to this Department of Power (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) has informed that 2 (two) electricity connections were disconnected on 08.07.2025 in compliance to the Hon’ble Civil Court’s judgement dated 14.05.2024 (Civil Suit No. 56914/2016).”

It must be recalled that in July this year, CM Mamata Banerjee had launched a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that it is targetting and harrassing Bengali-speaking Indian citizens in the name of cracking down against illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants.

“Water supply was reportedly cut off, electricity meters confiscated, and power abruptly cut the day before yesterday,” Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

Dubbing the alleged eviction of Bengalis from Jai Hind Colony, the West Bengal Chief Minister labelled the BJP as “Bangla-Birodhi (anti-Bengali).

“Bengalis are being treated as infiltrators in BJP-ruled states. Speaking Bengali does not make one Bangladesh” she claimed.

On 13th August, BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed CM Banerjee for making misleading claims about the alleged eviction drive in Jai Hind Colony. He said that TMC MP June Maliah herself exposed Mamata Banerjee’s “lies”. He said that only two electricity connections were cut, that too on court orders.

TMC MP busts West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s lies.



In the Lok Sabha, June Maliah asked about “evictions” in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj.



The truth, as revealed in the official Government reply, is crystal clear:



❌ No eviction drive took place.

❌ No water supply… pic.twitter.com/YdmKFqslas — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 13, 2025

“TMC MP busts West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s lies. In the Lok Sabha, June Maliah asked about “evictions” in Jai Hind Colony, Vasant Kunj. The truth, as revealed in the official Government reply, is crystal clear: No eviction drive took place. No water supply cut — not a single complaint to the Delhi Jal Board, except one social media post. Only two electricity connections were disconnected — and that too on the orders of the Hon’ble Civil Court (dated 14.05.2024). Once again, the false propaganda of the TMC has been exposed in Parliament — through their own question! Bengalis are not being targeted, as falsely alleged by Mamata Banerjee to hide her misgovernance. Facts speak louder than their lies,” Malviya wrote.