In the Dabri area of ​​West Delhi, tailor Mohammad Salim strangled a 22-year-old Hindu girl named Rupa to death. Two days after the murder, the girl’s decomposed body was found in a sack lying in the drain.

The body was identified by the tattoo on her hand. After investigating the case, the police have arrested the 35-year-old Muslim accused from Hardoi.

On 23rd August, at around 2.54 pm, Delhi Police received information through a PCR call about the body of a girl found in a sack. The police reached the location of the body found in Dabri police station area.

The police started investigating the body of the girl found in the sack. They said that the girl’s mother had lodged a missing person’s complaint on 21st August 2025.

The body was identified on the basis of the tattoo on the deceased victim’s hand. The body was identified as belonging to 22-year-old Rupa, who works as a maid. Rupa left her house at 10.30 am on 21st August and did not return. According to the police, she was talking to someone on her phone while leaving the house.

During investigation, the policy scanned the nearby CCTV cameras. In the camera, Rupa was last seen entering a building in Mahavir Enclave with the accused, 35-year-old Salim. After some time, Salim came out of the same building, Roopa’s hidden body was also seen in his hand.

According to the police, accused Salim was going to dispose of the girl’s body by placing it on his bike but the body slipped off the bike on the way. In a hurry, Salim threw the body in the drain and fled. Police have arrested Salim from Hardoi.

During Salim’s questioning, it emerged that Salim and Rupa knew each other and had a monetary dispute. When Rupa asked for her money, Salim strangled her to death in anger. After this, he took the girl’s body on a bike and threw it in a drain. Scared of being caught by the police, Salim left for his ancestral home in Hardoi, however, the police arrested him from there.

Meanwhile, the police said that the accused is being interrogated and more facts are likely to emerge, adding that further action will be taken in the matter accordingly. The police have registered a case against the accused Salim under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) for murder.