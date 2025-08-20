Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Jalaluddin-led Balrampur Islamic conversion racket: Names of Samajwadi Party leaders also emerge in the case, victim says she was raped and then forcefully converted to Islam

Jalaluddin had a fixed incentive structure for conversions. Rs 15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya women, Rs 10-12 lakhs for OBCs and Rs 8-10 lakhs for other castes.

Names of Samajwadi Party leaders emerge in Chhangur Peer Islamic conversion racket case, victim says she was raped, forcefully converted to Islam
(Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

In the Islamic conversion racket case from Balrampur, which was headed by Jalaluddin aka Chhangur Baba, another incident of forced conversion and sexual exploitation has come to the fore. A victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar revealed her ordeal during a press conference at the Lucknow office of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad. The victim said that the leaders of the Samajwadi Party gang-raped her, converted her, and then left her after sexually exploiting her.

Drugs, forced marriage, and conversion to Islam

The victim said that in 2017, when she was a high school student, she met Bablu Khan alias Rafi Khan. Bablu took her to his house and raped her for three days.

Later, Rafi Khan introduced her to his friends Naushad alias Nata Nawab and Alamgir Ansari, who took her to Jalaluddin aka Chhangur Peer baba. The victim said that Chhangur made her marry Naushad after giving her intoxicants and offering ‘paan’ and converted her religion.

The accused have been identified as Samajwadi Party leaders, and their pictures have also surfaced with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. The victim added that Naushad took her to Mumbai, where she stayed for a year and was subjected to sexual exploitation constantly.

Gang rape and blackmailing

This, however, is not the first time that the heinous crimes of Jalaluddin gang have been exposed. Earlier, victims from Bengaluru and Auraiya had also shared similar stories. The Bengaluru victim shared that she was gang-raped in Saudi Arabia, was blackmailed, and ₹10 lakh was extorted from her.

The accused Wasim had befriended her on Instagram by posing as Raju Rathore. The victim from Auraiya said that her father was trapped on the pretext of getting him rid of alcohol addiction, and later the accused married her.

In all these cases, the victims say that the criminals were protected by the local police, due to which their complaints could not be registered. The president of the Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad has accused the police of not helping without money. He has demanded the government to take strict action against Chhangur Peer’s gang, as his henchmen are still roaming around and pose a threat to the victims.

It must be recalled that in July this year, the  Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) exposed a Rs 100 crore Islamic conversion racket run by Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba in Balrampur district. This racket was luring non-Muslims, especially Hindu girls, into conversion through romantic relationships or using force.

On the 5th of July 2025, the Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested Jalaluddin alias ‘Chhangur Baba’ along with his wife from Gomti Nagar. Jalaluddin ran an Islamic conversion racket spread across the country. This racket run by Jalaluddin involved foreign funding worth hundreds of crores. It has been reported that Jalaluddin received foreign funding of approximately Rs 500 crores, with Rs 200 crores confirmed and the remaining Rs 300 crores allegedly sent through Nepal.

More than 100 bank accounts were opened in the border districts of Nepal, including Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, and Banki, receiving money from Islamic countries.

His entire family was involved in the racket. Jalaluddin’s son, Mehboob and a close aide were arrested by the ATS in April this year. Subsequently, following an investigation, the ATS registered a case against 10 people, including Jalaluddin, who had a reward of Rs 50,000 on him.

Jalaluddin used to provide money to Muslim men for luring Hindu women and converting them to Islam. The Muslim men used to fake their identities and take Hindu names to target Hindu women. Jalaluddin used to perform Muslim marriages (Nikah) of these Muslim men with Hindu women whom they lured or forced to convert.

Jalaluddin had a fixed incentive structure for conversions. Rs 15-16 lakh was fixed for conversions of Brahmin, Sikh or Kshatriya women, Rs 10-12 lakhs for OBCs and Rs 8-10 lakhs for other castes. The accused Jalaluddin had also published a book, ‘Shijra-e-Tayyaba’, meaning ‘To propagate Islam’.

