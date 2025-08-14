Thursday, August 14, 2025
Kerala Higher Education Dept bans Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in colleges, SFI vows to block events organised by ABVP

In an email circular, the department stated that such events could disturb communal harmony and foster religious rivalry.

ANI

The Kerala Higher Education Department has issued a directive prohibiting the observance of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in colleges across the state.

In an email circular, the department stated that such events could disturb communal harmony and foster religious rivalry. Universities have been instructed to notify all affiliated colleges to comply with the order urgently.

Reacting to the directive, SFI State Secretary PS Sanjeev said that the SFI will oppose the event wherever it is held. College units have been instructed to prevent such programmes.

Meanwhile, at the Central University of Kerala in Kasaragod, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed early this morning at 12:30 AM under the leadership of ABVP National Executive Member Abhinav Thooneri. The university has decided to mark the entire day as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Earlier, Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal had issued a circular to affiliated colleges, instructing them to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and organise events, including a programme in the Senate Hall. The directive followed Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s instruction to universities in the state to conduct special programmes on August 14 to commemorate the horrors of the Partition.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the Governor’s directive “unconstitutional”. He said that the state would not allow a “divisive agenda” on campuses.

Sharing an X post, Vijayan wrote, “August 15 is a reminder of India’s anti-imperialist struggle and the brutalities unleashed by the British to suppress it. The Sangh Parivar, which had no role in the freedom movement and served the British Raj, now seeks to undermine Independence Day by promoting divisive agendas. The Governor’s directive to universities to observe August 14 as “Partition Horror Day” is unconstitutional and unacceptable. Kerala will never allow its campuses to be turned into stages for their divisive agenda.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

