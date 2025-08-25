West Bengal was once Bharat’s cultural and industrial jewel. Kolkata was the intellectual capital of India, Bengal’s factories gave jobs to millions, and its thinkers lit the fire of nationalism. The soil of Bankimchandra, Vivekananda, Aurobindo, Subhas Bose, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee inspired entire generations to dream of a self-reliant, strong, and proud Bharat.

But today, that land of renaissance has been reduced to rubble. Its youth are migrants in Kerala, Maharashtra, or Delhi. Its villages are ghostly, emptied of men who go out in search of dignity denied at home. Its industries are gone, its entrepreneurs strangled by corruption, and its politics hijacked by Islamist appeasement.

This destruction is not fate; it is betrayal. The betrayal of communists who ruled for 34 years and the betrayal of Mamata Banerjee, who replaced Marx with mullah appeasement. Together they buried Bengal’s economy and dignity. What remains is a state run not by Ma-Mati-Manush but by Migrant, Misrule, and Mamata.

The Communist Curse: Class War over Nation

For 34 years, the Left Front poisoned Bengal with Marxist ideology. They destroyed enterprise by branding industry “bourgeois exploitation.” They drove out the Tatas, Birlas, and every investor who dared to dream of industry in Bengal. Thousands of factories shut, jobs vanished, and poverty became permanent.

But the Marxists were not only anti-industry; they were also anti-nation. They mocked religion, mocked culture, and mocked patriotism. They turned Durga Puja into a “folk festival” while glorifying Lenin. They weakened national pride and opened the door for demographic invasion.

By the time Mamata came in 2011, Bengal was on life support. Instead of reviving it, she finished the patient off.

Mamata’s Appeasement Republic

Mamata Banerjee calls herself the “Didi” of Bengal. But whose Didi is she? The Bengali Hindu migrant struggling in a brick kiln in Kerala? The unemployed youth of Malda? Or the infiltrator from Bangladesh who enjoys ration cards, Aadhaar, and political protection?

The truth is clear: Mamata Banerjee has converted Bengal into an Appeasement Republic. Festivals are subsidized with hundreds of crores, not to promote culture, but to buy loyalty. Illegal infiltrators are treated better than citizens. Madrasa expansion is prioritized over skill training. Police are used not to protect Hindus from Islamist mobs but to shield the mobs themselves.

Her Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev even went so far as to say that the Centre’s review of Bengali migrant workers in Bihar amounted to “racial profiling.” Really? When lakhs of Bengalis are forced to leave their homes due to unemployment, this government defends infiltrators instead of its own people. That is not governance; that is treachery.

The Demographic Time Bomb

Border districts like Malda, Murshidabad, and North Dinajpur have already seen a demographic inversion. Hindus are now minorities in large parts of their own homeland. This is not an accident; it is state-sponsored vote-bank engineering.

Every Hindu child forced to migrate for lack of jobs is replaced by an infiltrator from across the border. Every exodus of Bengali Hindus is matched by an influx of Bangladeshis. The result is clear: a slow-motion partition within Bengal itself.

This is the RSS warning come true. What Syama Prasad Mookerjee predicted in 1947 that unchecked appeasement would reduce Hindus to second-class citizens in their own land is unfolding before our eyes in Mamata’s Bengal.

The Migration Tragedy

Look at any construction site in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, or Gurgaon, and you will hear Bengali voices. Young men from Murshidabad, Malda, Birbhum, and Jalpaiguri are forced out because their land cannot feed them. They are not migrants by choice but by compulsion.

The irony is brutal. Bengal, once the Manchester of the East, now exports labor instead of goods. Its educated youth drive Ola cabs in Delhi, while infiltrators in Bengal receive welfare doles. This is not migration; it is humiliation.

And what does Mamata do? She blames the Centre, blames the BJP, and blames “outsiders” while squandering crores on Puja grants and minority appeasement. This is not just economic failure; it is cultural betrayal.

Syndicate Raj: Mafia as Government

If Bengal had any chance left, the TMC killed it with the “Syndicate Raj.” No construction, no trade, and no small business survives without greasing the palms of TMC syndicates. From coal to sand, from school recruitment to healthcare, everything is run as a mafia racket.

Even jobs are sold. The SSC scam, the teacher recruitment scam, and the coal scam—every scandal shows one thing: Bengal is not governed; it is looted. Investors flee because no businessman wants to deal with extortionists dressed as politicians.

Between 2011 and 2024, more than 6,600 companies left Bengal. That is not migration; that is evacuation. Bengal is not just losing people; it is losing hope.

The BJP Alternative: Pride and Progress Together

Now compare this with BJP-ruled states.

Gujarat under Modi transformed into India’s industrial hub. Ports, highways, power plants, and industries made it the engine of Bharat’s economy. Uttar Pradesh under Yogi has gone from a “BIMARU” state to an investment magnet, hosting global summits and building expressways. Assam under Himanta is cracking down on infiltrators and child marriage while bringing IT parks, medical colleges, and universities.

This is the BJP’s double-engine model: nationalism plus development. Pride in culture and prosperity in economy. The RSS vision of Integral Humanism made real.

This is what Bengal needs. Instead of exporting migrants, Bengal should be exporting goods. Instead of appeasing infiltrators, Bengal should be empowering its own youth. Instead of festival doles, Bengal needs factories, jobs, and dignity.

Civilisational Choice for Bengal

Bengal today stands at a civilizational crossroad. On one side is Mamata’s path: appeasement, infiltration, migration, and humiliation. On the other side is the BJP’s path: development, nationalism, dignity, and pride.

The question is simple: Does Bengal want to be a colony of infiltrators or a cradle of renaissance?

Bengal gave Bharat Bankim, Vivekananda, Subhas, and Syama Prasad. Will it now surrender to infiltrators and mafias? Or will it rise again, with pride and progress under a nationalist government?

The migrant exodus is not destiny; it is a verdict on Mamata’s betrayal. The revival of Bengal lies not in Marx or Mamata but in Modi, Yogi, Himanta, and the RSS vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Until then, Bengal will remain trapped in its tragic slogan: not Ma-Mati-Manush, but Migrant, Misrule, Mamata.