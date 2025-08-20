Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ poster boy in Bihar exposed as a fraud: EC busts RJD BLA Subodh Kumar’s lies with hard evidence

The Election Commission of India has left Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarrassed, again. The ECI factchecked yet another lie of the Congress prince as he continues peddle falsehoods to back his ‘vote chori’ campaign. During his ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in poll-bound Bihar, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the name of one Subodh Kumar was remove from the draft electoral roll.

Taking to X on 19th August, Rahul Gandhi said, “What happened with Subodh Kumar Ji is happening with millions of people in Bihar. Vote theft is an attack on Mother India – the people of Bihar will not let this happen.”

In the viral video, Subodh Kumar alleged that his name had been removed from the draft electoral roll. during his ‘Voter Rights Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi handed over the mike to a person on the stage in Nawada and said, “His name has been deleted from the voter list, this is happening with lakhs of people.” This person was Subodh Kumar, who, as soon as Rahul Gandhi got on the chariot, alleged in front of the camera that his name was missing from the voter list.

It, however, turns out that Rahul Gandhi’s claim is baseless. The Election Commission said that this person named Subodh Kumar is not a common voter, but he is a booth level agent (BLA) of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his name was never in the voter list even before the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll. Thus, the claim of arbitrary deletion of Subodh Kumar’s name is false.

The ECI stated that Kumar’s name was not found even in the list deleted voters, published in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

In addition, the poll body said that Subodh Kumar did not submit any claim or objection under Form-6 or the required declaration after the publication of the draft roll. Moreover, Kumar was present when the deletion list was pasted at polling station number 10 for public notice and he raised no objection.

“The Electoral Registration Officer stated that upon reviewing the consolidated electoral roll published under the Special Summary Revision 2025 (dated 29.10.2024), the subsequent supplementary list (qualifying date 01.01.2025), and the draft of the Special Intensive Revision 2025 (dated 01.08.2025), it was found that while other members of Shri Subodh Kumar’s family were transferred from Polling Station No. 09 (Anu. Pra. Vi., Mahrath, Western Part, House No. 126) to Polling Station No. 10, Shri Subodh Kumar’s name was never recorded in the electoral roll at any time,” the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer stated on X.

Debunking Rahul Gandhi and Subodh Kumar’s lies, District Election Officer, Nawada said, “It is clear that the allegation made by Subodh Kumar regarding deletion of his name in the SIR 2025 is baseless and untrue. If he submits Form-6 and the required declaration in future, his name will be included in accordance with law”.

Calling a person named Subodh Kumar on the stage, handing him a mike and making him make allegations in front of the camera… all this was pre-scripted. Rahul Gandhi called it an ‘ attack on Mother India ‘. However, it is evident that it is Rahul Gandhi, who through his sinister ‘vote chori’ campaign is attacking Bharat Mata and undermining India’s robust democracy for petty political gains.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has made such a baseless allegation. Earlier, in Aurangabad, he had raised the case of a woman named Ranju Devi , claiming that her name too had been deleted from the voter list. But later Ranju Devi herself said in a video that her name is present in the voter list and she had been misled.