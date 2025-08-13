Wednesday, August 13, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Sandeep, Ramji and Dilip people were tortured and killed to frame Sadhvi, Lt Col...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Sandeep, Ramji and Dilip people were tortured and killed to frame Sadhvi, Lt Col Purohit’: Ex-ATS officer blows lid off Malegaon Blast cover-up

The NIA court acquitted Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Col Purohit, and others in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, after which ex-ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar alleged that ATS illegally killed three RSS-linked men, falsely declared them absconding, and tried to frame Mohan Bhagwat to push a “saffron terror” narrative

OpIndia Staff
Image from OpIndia Hindi
Ramji Kalsangar, his wife. (Source: OpIndia Hindi)

The NIA court acquitted 7 people, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Major Ramesh Upadhyay in 2008 Malegaon blast case. Afterward, startling revelations came to the fore following the landmark verdict. Now, a similar disclosure has been made by Mehboob Mujawar, who participated in the investigation of the explosion, during a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar.

He stated, “ATS unlawfully arrested three persons linked to RSS. They were subjected to torture and subsequently killed but their status was misrepresented as absconding in official records.” The individuals are Sandeep Dange, Ramji Kalsangar and Dilip Patidar. Notably, Kalsangar became the focus of attention after the ruling. He has been missing for over the past 17 years, however, his wife continues to live as a married woman.

Mujawar asserted that after the killing, it was showcased as if they were all alive. Officers were dispatched to their residences for inquiry to substantiate this claim. This led the public to believe that the cops lacked information about them and the latter were evading capture. “The effort to present Sandeep, Ramji and Dilip as alive was orchestrated at the direction of (former Police Commissioner of Mumbai) Param Bir Singh. A scene was created to conceal the deaths of all three,” he outlined.

Mujawar, formerly associated with ATS, reiterated his statement regarding the conspiracy to trap Mohan Bhagwat in the case. He mentioned that one of the two tasks assigned to him was the instruction to arrest Mohan Bhagwat. According to him, the aim was to create a false narrative of “saffron terrorism.”

However, the former ATS officier refused to comply and pointed out that he did not possess the authority to apprehend a significant individual like Bhagwat without a valid reason. Consequently, he endured the fallout and Param Bir Singh implicated him in a bogus case, which led to the end of his 40 year police career.

Mujawar emphasised that the entire probe was conducted by a “bogus officer” which was founded on falsehoods. He remarked that the court’s decision has demonstrated that there was no “saffron terrorism” and it was entirely a fabrication.

“The authorities concocted the narrative of 600 kg RDX and attempted to associate Sadhvi Pragya and Colonel Purohit with it,” Mujawar further conveyed. He also referenced this in the affidavit he submitted in 2016 in relation to the ongoing case against him in Solapur Court.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt orders mandatory prime time Bengali movie screening in every cinema hall and every screen of multiplexes every day

Shraddha Pandey -

UP: Sharaf poses as Samrat to lure and rape a Hindu woman, extorts Rs 5 lakhs and forces her to convert

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi cited voters with house number 0 as proof of “vote theft”, now several real voters with house number 0 on their voter...

OpIndia Staff -

Telugu Department Professor in Banaras Hindu University hires contract criminals through students to assault Head of the Dept, two accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

A silent confession of losses? US dodges questions on number of F-16s downed during Operation Sindoor, deflects with “ask Pakistan” for answers

OpIndia Staff -

‘Aadhaar not proof of citizenship, SIR in Bihar to continue’: SC affirms EC’s power to revise voter rolls, rejects mass disenfranchisement claim

OpIndia Staff -

Will Rahul Gandhi follow Khaleda Zia’s playbook and boycott all upcoming elections as he ramps up attack against ECI and hopes for a regime...

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Court orders police to file FIR against Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh and his associate in connection with a land dispute case

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Digital Labs unveils next-gen digital solutions to transform and enhance airport experience

OpIndia Staff -

“Voter fraud in Wayanad, Rae Bareli, Mainpuri…?”: BJP pays back in same coin, shows Lok Sabha seats won by INDI leaders had serious electoral...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com