The NIA court acquitted 7 people, including Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit and Major Ramesh Upadhyay in 2008 Malegaon blast case. Afterward, startling revelations came to the fore following the landmark verdict. Now, a similar disclosure has been made by Mehboob Mujawar, who participated in the investigation of the explosion, during a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar.

He stated, “ATS unlawfully arrested three persons linked to RSS. They were subjected to torture and subsequently killed but their status was misrepresented as absconding in official records.” The individuals are Sandeep Dange, Ramji Kalsangar and Dilip Patidar. Notably, Kalsangar became the focus of attention after the ruling. He has been missing for over the past 17 years, however, his wife continues to live as a married woman.

Mujawar asserted that after the killing, it was showcased as if they were all alive. Officers were dispatched to their residences for inquiry to substantiate this claim. This led the public to believe that the cops lacked information about them and the latter were evading capture. “The effort to present Sandeep, Ramji and Dilip as alive was orchestrated at the direction of (former Police Commissioner of Mumbai) Param Bir Singh. A scene was created to conceal the deaths of all three,” he outlined.

Mujawar, formerly associated with ATS, reiterated his statement regarding the conspiracy to trap Mohan Bhagwat in the case. He mentioned that one of the two tasks assigned to him was the instruction to arrest Mohan Bhagwat. According to him, the aim was to create a false narrative of “saffron terrorism.”

However, the former ATS officier refused to comply and pointed out that he did not possess the authority to apprehend a significant individual like Bhagwat without a valid reason. Consequently, he endured the fallout and Param Bir Singh implicated him in a bogus case, which led to the end of his 40 year police career.

Mujawar emphasised that the entire probe was conducted by a “bogus officer” which was founded on falsehoods. He remarked that the court’s decision has demonstrated that there was no “saffron terrorism” and it was entirely a fabrication.

“The authorities concocted the narrative of 600 kg RDX and attempted to associate Sadhvi Pragya and Colonel Purohit with it,” Mujawar further conveyed. He also referenced this in the affidavit he submitted in 2016 in relation to the ongoing case against him in Solapur Court.