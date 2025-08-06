At the peak of the second wave of Covid in 2021, Vivek Kumar, who had served with Adani Cement for nearly 23 years as Head of Environment & Horticulture, succumbed to the pandemic. He left behind his wife Pooja Saxena and their teenage son Vansh.

Now, the young cybersecurity expert Vansh has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Vansh had discovered a significant vulnerability in a NASA web application—an achievement that earned him a spot on the Hall of Fame. Recalling the moment, he said, “I’d been testing for days, and then suddenly I found it. I just stared at the screen. I couldn’t believe it.”

Powered by the support of his single mother and with the backing of his father’s employer Adani Cement, the young man has reached dizzying heights in the field he chose to pursue.

Despite losing her husband at that time, Pooja Saxena kept backing her son’s dreams and supported him fully in his endeavors.

Adani Group, respecting the legacy left behind by her husband in the company, backed the mother-son duo all the way and honoured the trust the family had placed in the company through their loyalty over decades.

After suffering her husband’s loss, Pooja continued her work with Adani Group and found solace in her extended family as she let her son pursue his dreams.

Vansh’s mother said, “It felt surreal. Not just because it was NASA, but because I knew how hard he had worked—how focused, how ethical, how passionate he was.”

While Vansh continues to make responsible disclosures to global tech platforms and dives deeper into cybersecurity, Pooja continues her work with the Adani Group—a space that became an extension of family during their most vulnerable time.