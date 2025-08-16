The controversy around filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming movie The Bengal Files is getting bigger, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) openly attacking the director and his work. On Saturday, 16th August, the trailer launch of the film, which was supposed to take place at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, was stopped at the last moment, sparking a political storm.

TMC calls film “Propaganda”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh strongly criticised Agnihotri, “Vivek Agnihotri is doing drama. In the name of films, he is doing politically motivated propaganda and trying to divide people. Why has he not made ‘Gujarat Files’ and shown what happened to Bilkis? Why have ‘UP Files’ or ‘MP Files’ or even ‘Manipur Files’ not been made? He has come to Bengal to malign Bengal; he should be thrown out of Bengal, but because there is democracy here, he is still here.”

He also hit back at Agnihotri for invoking the name of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. “How dare he take Satyajit Ray’s name? This is Ray’s land, and Agnihotri is trying to use it to create hatred. He should instead make a film showing Bengal’s development, which is a model for the entire country,” Ghosh added.

Trailer launch cancelled at the last moment

Amid these political statements, the situation turned chaotic at the planned trailer launch of The Bengal Files. The event was set to take place at a luxury hotel in Kolkata in the afternoon of Saturday, 16th August. But just before the screening, the hotel cancelled it at the last minutes.

According to media reports, Agnihotri said that heavy police presence was seen at the hotel, with officers deployed both inside and outside. He also claimed that the laptop meant for the trailer screening was seized by the police and that wires at the venue were deliberately cut to prevent the event.

“All the screens had been set up, tests were completed last night. And suddenly, at the last minute, they said the screening cannot happen. There is clearly political pressure. If this is not dictatorship or fascism, then what is it? Law and order in this state has completely failed,” Agnihotri told reporters.

He further said that permissions for the event were already taken, and asked why it was allowed to continue till the morning but stopped right before the launch. “This is happening in the land of Satyajit Ray, where filmmakers are not allowed to screen their work. The ruling party has filed several FIRs against me already. I got relief from the Calcutta High Court, and if needed, I will move the Supreme Court,” the director added.

Pallavi Joshi: ‘Not even in Kashmir did this happen’

Actor and co-producer Pallavi Joshi, who is also featured in the film, was disappointed. “I didn’t like the way this happened.” Is there freedom of expression in this state? As filmmakers, we are not being allowed to show what we have made. What is the government so afraid of? Such a thing didn’t happen even in Kashmir. Is the situation in Bengal worse than Kashmir now?” she asked.

Producer Abhishek Agarwal also voiced concern, saying, “During The Kashmir Files, nothing like this happened. But for The Bengal Files, the trailer was stopped midway.”

Police say no permission granted

Police sources, however, gave a different version. According to them, Agnihotri had sent an email seeking police permission for the trailer launch, but no approval was given. Despite that, the event was organised at the hotel, which was then stopped.

BJP slams Mamata government

The incident also triggered a sharp response from the BJP. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called the cancellation “shameful” and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of “dictatorial tactics.”

He posted on social media, saying, “In the land of Satyajit Ray, Bengal has witnessed a disgraceful episode. First, a theatre chain cancelled the event under political pressure, and when Agnihotri tried to do it at a hotel, even that was sabotaged. Wires were cut, police were deployed, and the entire team was insulted.”

In the land of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, West Bengal has once again witnessed a shameful episode that shatters every limit of democratic decency. Words are simply inadequate to condemn what has just taken place.



Renowned director @vivekagnihotri Ji had arrived in… — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) August 16, 2025

Majumdar added, “This is nothing but jungle-raj and anarchy. What is Mamata Banerjee so afraid of? The people of Bengal can see the truth now.”

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who earlier made The Kashmir Files that created nationwide debate in 2022. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. It is set to release on 5th September this year.