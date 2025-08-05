Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Bengal: 15 guns and over 1000 rounds of ammunition found in a flat in Khardaha

During the search, police found a shocking amount of arms, 15 guns in total. These included a pump-action gun, a bolt-action rifle, two double-barrel rifles (DBBL), one single-barrel rifle (SBBL), a 9mm pistol, two 7mm pistols, three revolvers, and three single-shot guns.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Dainik Bhaskar

In a major breakthrough, police in West Bengal’s Barrackpore Commissionerate uncovered a huge stockpile of illegal weapons and bullets from a residential flat in Khardaha’s Regent Park area on early Monday, 4th August. The raid was carried out by the Detective Department after they received specific intelligence.

The flat belonged to 66-year-old Madhusudan Mukherjee, son of Bhim Mukherjee. He was arrested on the spot. Police also picked up another man named Liton for questioning. Both are being interrogated to find out more about the case.

During the search, police found a shocking amount of arms, 15 guns in total. These included a pump-action gun, a bolt-action rifle, two double-barrel rifles (DBBL), one single-barrel rifle (SBBL), a 9mm pistol, two 7mm pistols, three revolvers, and three single-shot guns. Apart from the firearms, police recovered seven empty magazines for 7mm pistols and nine for 9mm pistols. They also seized 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

But there’s more. ₹1.48 lakh in cash, 248 grams of gold, 30 grams of silver, and about 10.7 kilograms of old antique coins were seized by the police. The presence of such valuable items has raised suspicions of smuggling or black-market activity. Police are now checking if there’s a financial or criminal network linked to the arms.

Guns made in Purulia and brought from Bihar

Initial investigation suggests that many of the weapons were made in Purulia district of  West Bengal and brought in through an arms dealer from Munger in Bihar. It was during the questioning of this arms supplier that police got a lead on Madhusudan’s flat, leading to Monday’s successful raid.

A formal case has been registered at Rahara Police Station (Case No. 219/25) under the Arms Act. Police will soon present Madhusudan in court and ask for his custody so they can continue questioning him.

