Several deep-rooted conspiracies to convert India into an Islamic country have been hatched in Bihar. From Seemanchal to Mithila, the entire region is within the grasp of these conspiracies. Radical Islamic networks like the Darbhanga module, the Phulwari Sharif module, and the Indian Mujahideen have positioned their sleeper cells across the region.

Recently, Mehboob Alam Nadvi, alias Mehboob Alam, former president of the banned Islamic fundamentalist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), was arrested in Kishanganj in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. It took the National Investigation Agency (NIA) three years to arrest him. Nadvi plans to make India an Islamic country by 2047. Following Nadvi’s arrest on the 11th September, several shocking details were revealed by him during interrogation, which went on for three days.

Nadvi is linked to the 2022 PFI-Phulwari Sharif Terror Module case, in which the accused and some PFI members hatched a terror conspiracy to disrupt a political event on the arrival of PM Modi to Patna. A chargesheet was filed by the police in the case, and the evidence in the case led to Nadvi’s arrest. He is the 19th accused in the case.

Who is Mehboob Alam

Mehboob Alam Nadvi is a resident of Hasanganj in Katihar district. He had been living in a hideout in the Seemanchal region for several years since the PFI was banned. For the past six months, he had been teaching at the Fatima Girls’ School in Kishanganj. His appointment at the school is also being scrutinised, as he lacks the necessary documents and did not disclose his identity. He was appointed merely based on a demo class.

To discreetly strengthen the PFI and transform India into an Islamic country, he had been recruiting Muslim youth in Muslim-majority areas. He visited Seemanchal districts like Purnia, Katihar, and Araria several times, and distributed misleading lietrature to among them.

According to the NIA, Mehboob Alam Nadvi played a key role in both the Phulwari Sharif terror module and the Darbhanga module. He recruited individuals from the PFI and provided them with weapons training. He organised secret meetings to expand the Islamic fundamentalist organisation’s network, raised funds, and distributed them to its cadres. The presence of Islamic fundamentalists in Bihar is not a new phenomenon; it has existed for years, since the time Yasin Bhatkal established Indian Mujahideen and developed the Darbhanga module.

Phulwari Sharif module exposed

On July 11, 2022, before PM Modi visited Patna, the NIA arrested several individuals. They were involved in a criminal conspiracy in Phulwari Sharif, Patna, prior to the visit. The NIA filed a case against 26 individuals, all members of the PFI. They had hatched a conspiracy to disrupt the Prime Minister’s visit to Bihar. The NIA became aware of this on July 11, a few days before the visit. The PFI had sent 11 terrorists to Phulwari Sharif for this purpose.

The NIA conducted raids in Bihar, from Patna to Madhubani, to gather evidence related to the case. Amongst other things, the investigating agency found digital equipment used for the aid of terrorists. Incriminating literature, including books and diaries, was also discovered at the terrorist hideouts. An examination of the incriminating literature revealed that the terrorists set a target in 2023 to make India an Islamic country by 2047.

During the raid of their Patna facility, the police uncovered a weapons training camp being run in the guise of a martial arts training centre under the banner of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of PFI. People from other states were being recruited there. Six individuals were arrested by the police at the training camp.

PFI’s aim is to make India an Islamic country

During the investigation of the PFI-Phulwari Sharif case, the NIA found a document titled “India 2047: Towards the Rule of Islam in India.” The document detailed how the Islamic terrorists conspired to transform India into an Islamic country by 2047 by accelerating anti-India activities. It elaborated on the process of increasing terrorist activity, involving youth, and expanding the PFI network.

In 2010, the terrorist plan for “Ghazwa-e-Hind” in Bihar commenced, when Yasin Bhatkal poisoned the minds of Muslim youth in Mithila. He radicalised the Muslims and convinced them to work towards making India an Islamic country, implementing Sharia law, eliminating non-Muslims, and implementing the “Jizya tax.” He trained them to kill anyone who refused to convert to Islam.

The Darbhanga module was created by the Indian Mujahideen founder

Yasin Bhatkal lived in Darbhanga and established the Indian Mujahideen there. Terrorist-maker, Yasin Bhatkal, trained Nuruddin Jangi and Sanaullah, who were active in the Phulwari Sharif terror attack. A homoeopathic doctor by profession, Yasin cleverly spread the organisation in Darbhanga. Along with his ‘sweet medicines’, he was distributing the “poison of Islamic fundamentalism.” He connected youth with the Indian Mujahideen in areas like Darbhanga and Samastipur. When explosions occurred in various parts of the country, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Varanasi, their links were traced to Darbhanga. At that time, the Darbhanga module came into the spotlight. The NIA arrested Yasin Bhatkal at the Nepal border while he was trying to flee.

Sleeper cells are an important part of the Darbhanga module

Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal turned Darbhanga and other areas of Mithila into a haven for terrorists. He trained individuals to operate as sleeper cells. This information was revealed when the NIA arrested terrorists operating as sleeper cells. Bhatkal developed sleeper cells to link terrorist groups. Tahseen Akhtar, a resident of Samastipur who succeeded Yasin as head of the Indian Mujahideen, was a part of the whole plan.

After the ban on PFI, a conspiracy was being hatched secretly

In 2022, the PFI was banned by the government, and several terrorists associated with the Islamic fundamentalist organisation, who were considered a threat to national security, were subsequently arrested. Due to the ban, former PFI president Mehboob Alam Nadvi had been secretly strengthening the radical outfit for the past three years. Mehboob Alam’s arrest will provide the NIA with crucial information about PFI’s funding, weapons, and members.

With the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the security agencies have become active to ward off any possible threat from Islamic fundamentalists.

(This article is a translation of the original article published in OpIndia Hindi.)