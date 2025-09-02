An incident involving Christian conversion activities has come to light in Ahiri village of the Mau police station area in the Chitrakoot district of Madhya Pradesh. Four individuals were arrested by the police on Sunday (31st August) after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Mukesh Vajpayee informed the police about Christian conversion activities taking place inside the home of Phoolchandra, one of the arrestees.

In his written complaint submitted to the police, Vajpayee said that for the past year, the culprits have been organising Christian prayer meetings in the village. In these meetings, they brainwash poor villagers by praising Jesus Christ and abusing Hindu deities and also lure them by offering money for converting to Christianity.

An FIR was registered at the Mau police station under Section 299 of the BNS and Section 3(5)(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, against Phoolchandra, Rajkumar, Santlal and Babulal. Police seized a copy of the Bible and another book relating to Christianity from the possession of the accused.

According to Mukesh Vajpayee, he received information about the Christian missionary activities taking place in Phoolchandra’s house on Sunday. He, along with some VHP members, reached the spot and found that around two many people had a group of people had gathered at Phoolchandra’s house. They were being encouraged to convert to Christianity. When Vajpayee and other VHP members tried to stop them, the four accused started arguing with them.

Vajpayee added that he informed the police about the Christian prayer meeting before reaching Phoolchandra’s house. The police arrived just when the meeting was over, and people started leaving. The police stopped and questioned the people who attended the meeting. They admitted to the police that they were attending a Christian prayer meeting and that they believed in Jesus. Station House Officer, Durgvijay Singh, said that an investigation is going on in the case.

Missionary activities in government school exposed

A few days ago, a case of missionary activities taking place in a government school had come to light in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. A complaint was filed by a parent whose son was enrolled in the Nava Kranti School in Jangipura locality of Dabra town in Gwalior. According to the complaint, for the past year, some teachers have been preaching Christianity in the school and luring students and their parents to convert to Christianity by offering them jobs and other opportunities. The complainant came to know about the Christian activities when his son told him that the school teachers talked about Jesus and Christianity.

An FIR was registered by the police under Section 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, on August 29, 2025, at the Itarsi Police Station.